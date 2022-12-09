NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15.

Albuquerque

Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 to $65.

Dec. 9 – Albuquerque Career Fair – A variety of recruiters and HR managers from local and big companies will be at this next career fair event. The event is free and will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel.

Dec. 9 – Hot Coco Flight Night – The Enchanted Collective and Collective Coffee will host a night to test over 15 different hot cocoa flavors and a large drink. There will also be a showing of The Polar Express and board games for all. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $35 per person.

Dec. 10 – Ugly Sweater Crawl – The official Albuquerque Bar Crawl with an ugly sweater theme. A ticket will come with free entry into bars, wristbands, holiday drinks and more. Individuals must be 21 and over.

Dec. 10 – Luminaria Making – The Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge will be hosting a Luminaria-making class. Individuals can stop by and make some to be featured at their Luminaria Walk & TAAS Star Party in Albuquerque.

Dec. 10-11 – ABQ Collective Winter Market – This event will be filled with local vendors and individuals can even take a picture with Santa. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Dec. 10-11 – Holiday Market at the Rail Yards – The two-day event will offer free entry, parking and a Park and Ride to the event. Individuals can enjoy shopping from local vendors, food art and music. Each day runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 13 – Adult Coloring Night – Happening every Tuesday at Pureland Kava and Tea Bar from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Individuals can enjoy color pages and markers provided by the venue. Drinks are also available for purchase.

Dec. 15 – Albucreepy Ghost Walk | Nightmare Before Creepmas – This unique event will happen for a few select dates through December. Take a trip to find ghosts around Old Town and hear dark Christmas stories. The tour will also include three stops at breweries. Tickets are $30.

Dec. 15 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and tickets range from $18-$28.

New Mexico

Dec. 9 – Santa Fe Spirits Holiday Open House – Happening at the Distillery Tasting Room from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an evening of drink specials, snacks, door prizes and more. The event is free to attend.

Dec. 9 – T or C’s Old-Fashioned Christmas – Truth or Consequences will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree lighting downtown. Attendees can enjoy bonfires, carolers and more.

Dec. 10 – Elephant Butte Luminaria Beachwalk – Taking place in Elephant Butte, NM the Luminaria Beachwalk will feature over 2,000 luminaria lining paths along the beach. Guest will be lead to campsites with posole, chile, cocoa and more. The event is $5 to attend and it will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 10 – Winter Wonderland Festival – This festival is happening in Las Cruces, NM from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy free photos with Santa, a cake walk, carriage rides and more family fun activities. The event will be at the Calibre Post Acute and is free to attend.

Dec. 10 – 2nd Saturday Art Hop in Truth or Consequences – Happening each Saturday Downtown Truth or Consequences will have shops, galleries and studios opening their doors for attendees from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy night lift music and more, the event is free to attend.

Dec. 10 – Holiday Farm Store Open House at Windrush Alpacas – Enjoy some holiday shopping with unique alpaca fleece items. Attendees can enjoy refreshments and get a chance to view an alpaca. The event is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 10 – Celebrate Sooner! A Holiday with Hillcrest – The Hillcrest Zoo wants to get the community of Clovis, NM, together to raise money for their Bengal Tiger enclosure. This will be an all-day event from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with family activities featuring Santa, face painting and more. In the evening adults 18 and over can enjoy drinks, a cirque performance and more. Daytime tickets are $5 for adults and $1.50 for kids. Evening tickets are $40.

Dec. 12 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Dec. 13 – The Santa Fe Symphony Chorus: Carols & Choruses – A free concert event happening at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe. Attendees can enjoy Christmas carols accompanied by a brass and organ symphony.

Dec. 13 – Las Cruces Job Fair – This free job fair will be a virtual event for job seekers in Las Cruces. Attendees can interview with over 40 companies in a few hours.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Tickets available for River of Lights 2022 – River of Lights 2022 is coming up, and tickets are now on sale for the New Mexico BioPark Society’s 25th Annual River of Lights. This year’s event runs from November 26 through December 30 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. It is closed on December 24 and 25.

🔶 Registration for Toys for Tots – Registration for the 2022 Toys for Tots program is now open until December 11. To sign up, families will need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Individuals can register online or in person at events throughout Albuquerque.

🔶 Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch – It’s not your typical baseball merchandise. Superhero fans can now get their hands on Marvel-themed Minor League Baseball jerseys. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023.

🔶 Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. For more information on the program, visit the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency website.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 PNM warns of holiday phone scams -PNM is warning New Mexicans about scams targeting customers this holiday season. PNM says they are getting reports of phone scams where scammers are adding a false PNM caller ID or false 505 prefix to phone numbers and pretending the be calling from PNM.

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico encourage smokers to quit – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico provides the benefits that people can have when they quit smoking. Quitting isn’t easy, and it takes commitment and a plan to make it work. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico has resources available for people wanting to quit smoking. For resources, visit bcbsnm.com.

🔶 San Juan Basin Public Health offers free well testing for PFAS chemicals – Health officials in southeast Colorado will now offer free well testing for PFAS chemicals. San Juan Basin Public Health received a grant from the state to provide the tests in La Plata and Archuleta counties to see if the so-called “Forever Chemicals” stepped into groundwater. To have your well water tested, contact them at eh@sjbpublichealth.org or (970)335-2060.