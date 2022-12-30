NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5.

Albuquerque

Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org.

Dec. 31 – Disco Ball Drop with Vanilla Pop – Check out Hotel Andaluz for their New Year event. There will be live music, dress impress, and event late-night breakfast burritos. The event is open seating for ages 21 and over. The event is $65 per person.

Dec. 31 – Latin Dance Night at Nativo Lodge – Every Saturday, attend the free Latin Dance Night at Nativo Lodge. Individuals can join in for food, dancing, and drinks. There will be a free intro class at 5 p.m. and the DJ will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 31 – Noon Year’s Eve Event – Jungle Jam will host a Noon Year’s Eve event. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be a red carpet event featuring a DJ, dancing, a photo booth and more. There will be a balloon drop as well. The event is $35 per person.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Before Dark – The Albuquerque Museum will host a New Year’s Eve event for the whole family. Attendees will be able to create their calendars. The event is free to attend.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Bar Crawl – At $20 per person, check out the premier lists of bars and nightclubs. Attend the bar crawl in Albuquerque to ring in the new year. Individuals will receive drink specials and visits to the top bars in town.

Dec. 31 – Ring in the New Year with Balloons, Balloons, Balloons! – Celebrate the New Year with a variety of balloon activities. Attends will get a chance to make New Year’s crafts, listen to live music and experience the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. The event is free.

Jan. 3 – Tuesday Bachata Classes with Reni Gongora – Attend the Bachata Tuesdays to learn some bachata. Reni Gongora will teach technique and the dance style. One class is $15, and two classes are $30.

Jan. 3 – Tres Pistolas Trail Timed Hike – The Albuquerque Hiking and Outdoor Meet will host a timed hiking event. The event will kick off at 8 a.m. The hike will be a 4.8-mile round-trip hike. The event is free to attend, and dogs are welcome.

Jan. 4 – Read to the Dogs – Children can check out the Rudolfo Anaya Library to read to the dogs. Specially trained therapy dogs will attend so young readers can practice reading out loud, and the pups love the listen. The event is free to attend.

New Mexico

Dec. 31 – Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Bishop’s Lodge – Located in Santa Fe, NM, at the Bishop’s Lodge, attend the New Year’s Eve celebration. Attendees can enjoy live music and a special 4-course menu Reservations are strongly encouraged, and the event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is $175 per person, not including tax or tip.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks at the Red River Ski & Summer Area – Check out Red River Ski for the New Year’s Eve Torchlight parade. The event will kick off at 7 p.m. It is free to attend, and individuals can enjoy food, drinks, and more.

Dec. 31 – Aquatic New Year’s Eve Party – Head to Raton, NM, for the Aquatic New Year’s Eve Party. The event will kick off at 9 p.m. and run till 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Attendees can swim into the New Year. Admission is $5.

Dec. 31 – Ecstatic NYE – In Santa Fe, NM, attend this unique New Year’s event. Join Body of Santa Fe for food, yoga, dance, and sound healing. The event runs from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets range from $25 to $33.

Dec. 31 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Acupuncture – Soundbath Piñon Community Acupuncture in Santa Fe, NM, wants individuals to go into the new year to connect with the inner light. Two individuals will perform acupuncture sound baths. There are two-time slots at $40 per person.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Pure Country Celebration – Head to Gallup, NM at the Fire Rock Casino for a New Year’s Eve event. The event will kick off from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. there will be live music, special prize drawings and food specials.

Jan. 1 – Polar Bear Plunge – Ring in the New Year with a polar plunge happening in Raton, NM. Head to the Sugarite Canyon State Park’s Lake Maloya to jump into the water. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. They are asking for a $20 participation fee. State Park Day fees will be enforced. Spectators can attend for free.

Jan. 2 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Jan. 4 – Portrait and Figure Drawing Classes – Happening in Santa Fe, NM, there will be a small class to help individuals develop their drawing skills. The classes occur each Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is $80 to attend.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 ABQ Convention Center gears up for 2023 indoor track, field season – The Albuquerque indoor track and field season will begin soon. The city is known within the indoor track and field world. It takes a team from the City’s Parks and Recreation Department 10 days to put together. The indoor track and field area brings more than future Olympians to the Duke City. It brings in revenue of nearly $2.2 million over the 7-week season.

🔶 Albuquerque, Rio Rancho provide free Christmas tree recycling – The Solid Waste Management Department is working with a variety of groups to offer free Christmas tree recycling. Individuals can drop off their trees between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until January 8, 2023.

🔶 Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch – It’s not your typical baseball merchandise. Superhero fans can now get their hands on Marvel-themed Minor League Baseball jerseys. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies, with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023.

🔶 Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. For more information on the program, visit the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency website.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Over $10M funded to fight housing issues in New Mexico – In a recent update from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Fund recipients have been assigned as a part of the Casa Connection Grant Program. Around $10.6 million is being provided to organizations across New Mexico to help people struggling with housing issues. Money from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget has been set aside for the Casa Connection Grant Program.

🔶 New Mexico Department of Health: Omicron boosters approved for 6-month-olds and older – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has announced healthcare providers and pharmacies will offer COVID-19 bivalent booster doses to a young crowd. Now, kids as young as six months old can get the shot.

🔶 New Mexico minimum wage set to increase in new year – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has announced that the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. The increase is in accordance with the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act signed into law by Governor Lujan Grisham on April 1, 2019. On January 1, the state minimum wage will be $12 per hour, and for tipped wage, it will be $3.

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.