NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8.

Albuquerque

Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.

Dec. 2 – Old Town Holiday Stroll 2022 – The City of Albuquerque will be hosting the holiday stroll. The event will feature the tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. There will be live entertainment, food, and local shops to view. The event is free to attend.

Dec. 2 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 2-3 – Festival of the Cranes – The 33rd Annual Festival of Cranes will be happening to view the return of the Sandhill Cranes to their winter home. Individuals can come to check out the birds, take photos and enjoy the cranes. There are a variety of purchase tickets.

Dec. 2-8 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for adults and $7 for children. Tickets Fri-Sun are $17 for adults and $7 for children.

Dec. 3 – 2022 Twinkle Light Parade – An Albuquerque tradition is happening through Nob Hill. The parade kicks off at 5:15 p.m. it will feature 4,000 participants. The event is free to attend, and those who are going can utilize the free parking or free park and ride.

Dec. 3 – A Very Jazzy Christmas with the Band of Enchantment – The Band of Enchantment will be hosting a night of Christmas favorites. Enjoy an 18-piece orchestra. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. All ages are welcome to attend.

Dec. 3-6 – World Cup Watch Parties on Civic Plaza – The City of Albuquerque, New Mexico United, and the Albuquerque Convention Center will host various World Cup Watch Parties at Civic Plaza. Concessions will be available on select days. Free parking is open on the weekends.

Dec. 4 – Free Sunday Mornings – The Albuquerque Museum allows visitors to stop by every Sunday for free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who are interested must get a timed ticket here. All general museum exhibits will be open for viewing. Fees will apply for special events or exhibitions.

Dec. 7 – FREE: Guided tour of the historic KiMo Theatre – The KiMo Theatre opened in Sept. 1927 as a Pueblo-Decco picture palace and vaudeville Theatre. They will be offering a free guided tour of the historic building.

Dec. 8 – Make your own Festive Terrarium – High and Dry Brewing will host a DIY terrarium event. All supplies will be included. Tickets are $37 each and those who buy three can get one free. Food and drink will not be included in the price.

New Mexico

Dec. 2 – Annual Christmas Tree & Water Tower Lighting – Happening at 6 p.m. at the Bernalillo Town Hall. This event will include the lighting up of the tree. There will also be biscochitos, hot apple cider and caroling. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there too.

Dec. 2–4 – Red Rock Balloon Rally – The Red Rock Balloon Rally will take place at Red Rock Park. The rally will feature each day with a mass ascension and other events. Admission is $5 per vehicle.

Dec. 2–4 – 31st Annual Holiday Bazaar – A Las Cruces tradition will be happening for three days. The event will feature fine art, handmade gifts, a cookie cupboard and more. Individuals can buy a one-day pass for $7 or a three-day pass for $15.

Dec. 3 – 38th Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade – The Town of Bernalillo will be hosting its parade starting at 6:30 p.m. A variety of floats will be showing off down the parade path and individuals can catch candy from the floats. At the end, there will be a bonfire, food and drinks for all at Rotary Park.

Dec. 3 – Christmas at The Attic – In Ruidoso, NM, The Attic Retail Center will host a Christmas event. There will be shopping, kid’s activities, pictures with Santa and so much more. The event is free to end and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 3 – Christmas Crafts Fair – Join the City of Belen at the Belen Moose Lodge for a fun day of some Christmas crafts. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and will be fun for the whole family.

Dec. 3-4 – Santa Fe Indian Market – The Santa Fe Indian Winter Market will take place in Santa Fe. The event will feature over 150 artists at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. There will also be live entertainment, a silent auction and a raffle. Single-day tickets are $15 and the weekend passed is $35. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 pm.

Dec. 4 – Holiday Dreams Cirque – Happening at Rio Ranch Events Center, this stunning show will feature holograms, projection mapping and cirque performers. Tickets are $50 each and the event will start at 3 p.m.

Dec. 5 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Tickets available for River of Lights 2022 – River of Lights 2022 is coming up, and tickets are now on sale for the New Mexico BioPark Society’s 25th Annual River of Lights. This year’s event runs from November 26 through December 30 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. It is closed on December 24 and 25.

🔶 Registration for Toys for Tots – Registration for the 2022 Toys for Tots program is now open until December 11. To sign up, families will need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Individuals can register online or in person at events throughout Albuquerque.

🔶 Annual Luminaria Tour returns to Albuquerque for the 57th year– With the holiday season upon us, the ABQ RIDE Annual Luminaria Tour is back. The tour is set for Christmas Eve, and tickets for this event go on sale Friday, November 25 at 8 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at luminariatour.com.

🔶 Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch – It’s not your typical baseball merchandise. Superhero fans can now get their hands on Marvel-themed Minor League Baseball jerseys. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023.

🔶 Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. For more information on the program, visit the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency website.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 PNM warns of holiday phone scams -PNM is warning New Mexicans about scams targeting customers this holiday season. PNM says they are getting reports of phone scams where scammers are adding a false PNM caller ID or false 505 prefix to phone numbers and pretending the be calling from PNM.

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico encourages smokers to quit – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico provides the benefits that people can have when they quit smoking. Quitting isn’t easy, and it takes commitment and a plan to make it work. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico has resources available for people wanting to quit smoking. For resources visit bcbsnm.com.

🔶 New Mexico Music Hall of Fame recognizes New Mexico musicians at annual award show – The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame award show is back Thanksgiving weekend. Established to recognize those who have had a significant impact on New Mexico music, and each year they select a few who are inducted into the hall of fame. The award show will be on Nov. 26 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. tickets vary from $12-$22. To purchase tickets, call 505-385-0916 or email rjgrecords@gmail.com.

🔶 San Juan Basin Public Health offers free well testing for PFAS chemicals – Health officials in southeast Colorado will now offer free well testing for PFAS chemicals. San Juan Basin Public Health received a grant from the state to provide the tests in La Plata and Archuleta counties to see if the so-called “Forever Chemicals” stepped into groundwater. To have your well water tested, contact them at eh@sjbpublichealth.org or (970)335-2060.