NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15.

Albuquerque

Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for adults and $7 for children. Tickets Fri-Sun are $17 for adults and $7 for children.

Dec. 16 – Luminaria Walk & TAAS Star Party – At the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge, join in for some snacks, hot chocolate music and story time. After, attendees can enjoy the view of the star in the night sky from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 16 – BuyBlack Craft Fair – Join in with 40 vendors, 20 info tables, seminars, and even food trucks. The event is free to attend, but they will also accept donations. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sid utter Pilots’ Pavilion.

Dec. 17 – Food Distribution – The St. Paul’s Methodist Church will host a food distribution event. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to help those in need of meals this season.

Dec. 17 – Holiday Art Market – Head to the Los Ranchos Art Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees can find unique handmade gifts and beyond. Meet the artists and discover beautiful pieces.

Dec. 17 – The Job Hunting Accelerator Bootcamp – Tune into this boot camp to help individuals find a job. The event is free to attend and will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 18 – FUSION Holiday Festival – Happening from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This fun and family-friendly event will be filled with music, holiday performances, food trucks, vendors and more.

Dec. 18 – Dog Photos with Santa – Canteen Brewhouse will host a photo event. Pet owners can bring their pups to take a photo with Santa and receive a pint of beer for $10. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 18 – December In Old Town – Old Town hosts holiday celebrations throughout the month of December. This weekend head to the Old Town Gazebo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to check out the Enchanted Mesa Show Choir. The event is free to attend.

Dec. 19-22 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and tickets range from $18-$28.

New Mexico

Dec. 16-22 – A Ceremony of Carols – Happening in Santa Fe for six performances. Check out this stunning collaboration of music. Tickets range from $10 to $75. Some days start at 4 p.m. and others at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 – Mariachi Christmas Spectacular – The Western New Mexico University will host the Christmas Spectacular in Silver City, NM. Attendees can enjoy an amazing performance by Mariachi Plata de WNMU and Ballet Folklorico Paso Del Norte. Tickets are $15.

Dec. 16 – Very Merry Meteor Shower Party – This event will take place at the Sandstone Bluffs Overlook, located 12 miles south of I-40 Exit 89 on Highway 117, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free to attend. Attendees will get a chance to see the Geminid meteor shower.

Dec. 17 – Winter Story Series: Acoma Pottery Designs – Join El Malpais as they host their monthly Native American Winter Storytelling Series. The event is free to attend and will start at 1 p.m. The event will focus on ancient and contemporary Acoma design meanings and how they are integrated into the stories.

Dec. 17 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 – Holiday Farm Store Open House at Windrush Alpacas – Enjoy holiday shopping with unique alpaca fleece items. Attendees can enjoy refreshments and get a chance to view an alpaca. The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the last event of the season.

Dec. 17 – Winter Bird Walk December – Head to the Botanical Garden at Museum Hill in Santa Fe, NM. The event will start at 10 a.m. tickets will be $10 for adults, $8 for members, $5 for individuals 13-17 and free for children under 12. Attendees will participate in hands-on activities, crafts and more.

Dec. 18 – Christmas Classics – Hosted by the Roswell Symphony Orchestra, the event will include a holiday performance of various songs. Enjoy selections like White Christmas, Polar Express and more. The event starts at 2:30 p.m., and tickets range from $15 to $40.

Dec. 18 – Crystal Bowl Sound Bath – Jvala Moonfire, a local Taos sound healer, will host a Crystal Singing bowls and Mantra guide to promote relaxation and healing. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the High-Frequency Loft. It is $20 to attend, or individuals can use a sliding scale.

Dec. 19 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Tickets available for River of Lights 2022 – River of Lights 2022 is coming up, and tickets are now on sale for the New Mexico BioPark Society’s 25th Annual River of Lights. This year’s event runs from November 26 through December 30 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. It is closed on December 24 and 25.

🔶 UNMH at full capacity in emergency department, wait times nearly a day long – Earlier this week we learned that New Mexico hospitals are filling up. The University of New Mexico Hospital has set up a triage tent outside its emergency room doors to help patients get ready to be seen.

🔶 Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch – It’s not your typical baseball merchandise. Superhero fans can now get their hands on Marvel-themed Minor League Baseball jerseys. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023.

🔶 Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. For more information on the program, visit the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency website.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 PNM warns of holiday phone scams -PNM is warning New Mexicans about scams targeting customers this holiday season. PNM says they are getting reports of phone scams where scammers are adding a false PNM caller ID or false 505 prefix to phone numbers and pretending the be calling from PNM.

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 New Mexico Department of Health: Omicron boosters approved for 6-month-olds and older – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has announced healthcare providers and pharmacies will offer COVID-19 bivalent booster doses to a young crowd. Now, kids as young as six months old can get the shot.

🔶 San Juan Basin Public Health offers free well testing for PFAS chemicals – Health officials in southeast Colorado will now offer free well testing for PFAS chemicals. San Juan Basin Public Health received a grant from the state to provide the tests in La Plata and Archuleta counties to see if the so-called “Forever Chemicals” stepped into groundwater. To have your well water tested, contact them at eh@sjbpublichealth.org or (970)335-2060.