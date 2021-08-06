What’s happening around New Mexico August 6 – August 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Aug. 6 – Aug. 12 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Aug. 6 – Volcano Vista High School Band Performance – The Volcano Vista High School Marching Band is hosting a performance at the Performing Arts Center. The whole band will perform for the first time in front of their families since 2019. Performing movements from their upcoming marching band field show and several “pep” tunes to get families excited and engaged in the upcoming marching band season. The show begins at 6 p.m.

Aug. 6 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.

Aug. 6 – ABQ ArtWalk – ABQ Artwalk returns Friday, August 6. Stop by for a series of performances, art exhibitions, art markets, food, and live art. Featuring 20+ locations throughout Downtown ABQ and the Barelas neighborhood. Visit their website for a map of where each vendor will be set up.

Aug. 6 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

Aug. 6 – 7 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Aug. 6 – 7 – Music Filled Weekends in Old Town – Summertime in Old Town returns this weekend with a regular schedule of live local music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the summer. Music ranging from mariachi to jazz will add to the ambiance of Old Town with great food, and unique shops.

Aug. 6 – 7 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

Aug. 7 – Nov. 27 – Downtown Walking Tours – The walking tours will resume Saturday, Aug. 7, and are free. Their tours are given every Saturday morning through the last weekend in November. If you would like to take a tour, no reservations are necessary. Meet the guide at 10 a.m. at 1st and Central by the movie theater and Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. Allow 1 ½ to 2 hours for the tour. If you have a group of over 5 people or want to schedule a week-day tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

Aug. 7 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

Aug. 7 – ABQ Collective Backyard Market – Visit the ABQ Collective for local food vendors, live music, and artists. The event starts at 9 a.m.

Aug. 7 – ABQ Summerfest in Nob Hill – This free event includes multiple stages full of local bands, food trucks, show vehicles, that will take over Nob Hill on Central Ave. from Girard Blvd. to Carlisle Blvd. The event starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

Aug. 8 – eVOLV Talks Presents “Reignite Your Spark” – On Sunday, August h, 2021, at 12 p.m., eVOLV Talks will be presenting five ladies who will tell their respective stories of trial and triumph for the sole purpose of “Reigniting Your Spark.” The Story Tellers range from an African American Judaic Sermon Speaker to a Renowned Lesbian Cancer Researcher. It will be at Revel Albuquerque. Tickets are only $29, and you get two drinks of your choice at the event. Seating is first come first serve so arrive early if you want a good seat.

Aug. 8 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Around New Mexico

Events

July 7 – Sept. 5 – La Emi Summer Flamenco Series – The Lodge at Santa Fe announced the return of La Emi with a special summer showcase at The Benitez Cabaret, with special guest appearances by Vicente Griego and Gabriel Osuna, Olivia Rojas, Carlos Menchaca, and Daniel Peregrino. La Emi’s showcase will be held daily Wednesday through Sunday from July 7 to September 5. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in advance.

Aug. 6 – Back to School Fest – From 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. for a Back to School Fest featuring music, activities for the kids, and more. Bring a school supply donation for a free goodie bag and photo op with your favorite princesses or Duke City Gladiator. Your donation will enter you into a raffle to win a set of 4 tickets to the Gladiator game.

Aug. 6-8 – Valencia County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo – Stop by the Valencia County Sheriff’s Pose Arena in Belen this weekend for the rodeo. Mutton busting, bull riding, steer wrestling, and more begin Friday at 6:15 p.m. and goes until 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Aug. 7 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 7 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Aug. 7 – 22nd Annual Bosque Farms Car Show – Visit the Bosque Farms car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to all years, makes, and models of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. They’ll have food, vendors, music, and awards.

Aug. 8 – Tome Art Gallery 25th Anniversary Celebration – Celebrate Valencia County’s famous art gallery with free ice cream, exhibits, photos, raffles, and prizes. The celebration begins at 1 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Neighborhood Park Activate Program Accepting Applications – Announced last year, but put on pause due to the pandemic, the City of Albuquerque Neighborhood Park Activate program is accepting applications once again. Through this initiative, the City provides funding to neighborhood associations, community groups, educational institutions, and other non-profit organizations to bring community-led arts, culture, education, and recreation programs to City parks. To apply for funding, organizations should visit the city’s website.

🔶 Bernalillo County Offering Numerous Gardening and Harvesting Courses and Webinars – Did you know that the Bernalillo County Extension Programs offer a wide variety of in-person and virtual courses and webinars on gardening, plants, canning, harvesting, beekeeping, and more? You can learn about cooking from your garden, food preservation, vegetable and fruit gardening, and brewing hops by visiting their website.

🔶 FCS Updating Housing & Neighborhood Economic Development Fund Plan and Needs Your Feedback – The City’s Family and Community Services (FCS) Department is updating their 2002 Housing and Neighborhood Economic Development Fund Plan, and want your feedback. FCS wants to learn more about the issues and opportunities in the study area.

🔶 The PNM fridge recycling program incentive increased to $75 – PNM is increasing the number of cash customers get for recycling their old fridge or freezer from $50 to $75. This offer will be available from August 1 through September 30. To take advantage of this opportunity, applicants must be a PNM residential electric customer, own the appliance, the appliance must be a regular household size (10-30 cubic feet), and the appliance must be working. To apply, customers can go to pnm.com/fridge and sign up for a pickup appointment.

🔶 United Way of Central New Mexico Expands Free Tax Services – United Way of Central New Mexico (UWCNM) is expanding free tax preparation services through its Tax Help New Mexico program to ensure more eligible families get access to once-in-a-generation funds through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act — Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Free tax preparation is available to anyone whose household income is $57,000 or less or those who are 65 years or older.

🔶 Treasurer’s Office Hours and Payment Options During Move to Alvarado Square – The Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office will be moving from One Civic Plaza to the county’s new headquarters at Alvarado Square from Aug. 2 – Aug 13. During the move, the Treasurer’s Office will be closed. However, staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions and assist customers at 505-468-7031 or via email at treasurers@bernco.gov.

🔶 NM Gas Disconnections resume August 12 – New Mexico Gas Company is returning to normal billing practices, including disconnection of service for customers with past due amounts, on August 12. Help is available, and delinquent customers are urged to contact NMGC immediately for information on payment assistance programs or to make payment arrangements. Residential customers can apply for help through New Mexico Gas Company’s HEAT New Mexico program. Small business owners can apply online at nmgco.com/SmallBusiness/CovidRelief. Payment assistance is also available for residential customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the State of New Mexico Emergency Renters Assistance Program.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Casa San Ysdiro Closed Until Further Notice – Casa San Ysidro, the Albuquerque Museum’s historic house and property in Corrales, will be closed until further notice due to recent flooding. There will be no tours during the closure.

🔶 Postal Service Hiring in New Mexico – More than 100 jobs are available now in cities across New Mexico, including Albuquerque, Alamogordo, Carlsbad, Farmington, Las Cruces, Los Alamos, Roswell, Santa Fe, and more. Benefits include paid leave, holiday pay, and regular pay increases. Go to usps.com/careers, click on “Search Jobs,” select “New Mexico,” click “Start,” then click on the link for the appropriate job. A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements, and hourly pay are available on the website. Other positions are also available including mail handler assistant, mail processing clerk, and more.

🔶 Utilities in New Mexico To Resume Disconnections in August – El Paso Electric (EPE) will resume disconnections for New Mexico customers beginning Monday, August 16, 2021, with notices set to go out to customers this week. Customers who have unpaid electric bills should contact EPE to get connected to the financial assistance they need. Customers can visit epelectric.com and chat with a Customer Care Team Member, call 1-800-592-1634, or email EPE at CustomerCare@epelectric.com to get more information on financial assistance.

🔶 FBI alerts New Mexicans to be on the lookout for business email compromise scams – The FBI is alerting New Mexico businesses, school districts, and government agencies to be on the lookout for business email compromise scams, which so far has cost more than $1 million in the state. In a typical business email compromise scheme, the victim receives an email they believe is from a company they normally conduct business with, but this specific email requests funds be sent to a new account or otherwise alters the standard payment practices. If you discover you are a BEC victim, immediately contact your financial institution to request a recall of funds and your employer to report irregularities with payroll deposits. As soon as possible, file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at bec.ic3.gov.

🔶 Potential Talpa Foothills Trail System to be the Topic of Upcoming Public Engagement Sessions – The Carson National Forest will be hosting a series of public engagement sessions to discuss a potential trail system in the Talpa foothills near Taos, New Mexico. The first session is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Gorman Rooms of the Sagebrush Inn & Suites in Taos. The second session will be on Monday, Aug. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the same location. For people who cannot attend the in-person public engagement sessions, there will be a virtual session on August 11. In-person attendance is limited to the first 100 people.