NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.

Aug. 5 – South Valley Growers Market – La Familia Growers Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents. Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Park, La Familia Grower’s Market bustles with residents looking for art, food, or agua frescas.

Aug. 5 – August ArtWalk – Next ABQ Artwalk is Aug 5th. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This edition will feature a series of new art exhibition openings, special performances, and a selection of featured artisan markets.

Aug. 5-7 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

Aug. 6 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

Aug. 6 – Meet a Scientist and Artist – Experience the intersection of science and art and meet local STEAM professionals from Shared.Futures. Shared.Futures is a SciArt collaborative event from researchers at UNM and local artists who have teamed up to tell a scientific story through multiple artistic mediums. There will be a scavenger hunt for the whole family. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 6 – Arte de Los Ninos Fundraiser – Arte Por Los Ninos, a special collective of artists and performersis hosting an event from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Rio Bravo Brewing Company. The goal is to raise money for children in need during this back-to-school season, with proceeds going to Cuidando Los Ninos, a non-profit supporting homeless children, and families. CLN provides early childhood education, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and parent education.

Aug. 6 – Downtown Summerfest – Downtown Summerfest is returning to Civic Plaza Saturday, Aug. 6 and the public is invited. Food trucks, live music, and lots of fun are in store for you and your family.

Aug. 7 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

Aug. 7 – Rail Yards Market – The chefs will battle it out to win first place, as the number one Frito pie creator, based on the votes of the people who try the pies. Voting for your favorite chef will be done online. The famous Frito Fundraiser will be on July Sunday, 24th, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Located at the Rail Yards Market. For more information, you can visit their website.

Around New Mexico

Aug. 5-6 – Santa Fe Public Library End of Summer Reading Dance Parties – To officially put the 2022 summer reading program out to sea, the Main and Southside libraries will have family-friendly D.J. Dance Parties, including a raffle, prizes, crafting fun, and paletas. The first party kicks off on Friday, August 5, at the Main Library from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. The second party will make a splash at the Southside Library on Saturday, August 6, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Participants in this year’s program are invited to have a whale of a time at one of the two branches’ parties to celebrate their reading achievements.

Aug. 6 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Aug. 6 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Aug. 6 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Aug. 6 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

Aug. 7 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Aug. 10 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Water Utility Authority Offering Rebates for Irrigation System Upgrades – Efficient irrigation saves water. The following rebates help you be more efficient with your outdoor water usage and reduce water waste:

WaterSense Smart Irrigation Controllers

Smart Flow Sensors

Smart Pressure Regulators

Rebate amount: 25% up to $100 Residential or $500 Commercial and includes the cost of professional installation.

🔶 Students Heading Back to School, Keep An Eye Out – Back to school is nearly here. Albuquerque Public Schools starts Wednesday, August 10, UNM starts Monday, August 22 and CNM starts on Monday, August 29. With so many students out and about, it’s important to keep an eye out for kids getting on and off school buses and crossing busy streets, slow down when driving in school zones, and remember there will be extra traffic around all schools, including UNM and CNM campuses. Help everyone get back to school safely.

🔶 Report Water Waste to ABCWUA – If you encounter water waste, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) encourages you to report it by either calling (505)842-9287 Option 5, emailing waterwaste@abcwua.org, or fill out the online form. Water waste is any water, other than natural precipitation, that flows or sprays into a public right-of-way, city storm drain, or adjacent property. Water waste is prohibited by the Water Waste Ordinance. All Water Authority water customers are required to comply with Water Waste regulations.

🔶 Volunteers Needed for Grief Center – The Grief Center of Albuquerque is seeking volunteers. This local non-profit provides grief counseling and other services for children, individuals, and families who have lost a parent or loved one. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for this organization, visit their website.

🔶 Steps to Keep Your Pets Safe in Hot Summer Months – Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department wants to remind pet owners to be extra careful with pets during hot temperature months. With unseasonably high temperatures hitting or topping 100 degrees through August, the extreme heat can pose a danger to pets. Below are reminders from the Humane Society of the United States on ways to protect your pet:

Never leave your pets in a parked car. On a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels. On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within ten minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees.

On a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels. On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within ten minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees. Shade and water are must. Anytime your pet is outside, make sure he or she has protection from heat and sun (a doghouse alone does not provide relief from heat) and plenty of fresh, cool water. Heat stroke can be fatal for pets.

Anytime your pet is outside, make sure he or she has protection from heat and sun (a doghouse alone does not provide relief from heat) and plenty of fresh, cool water. Heat stroke can be fatal for pets. Avoid walking on asphalt. Asphalt gets very hot and can burn your pet’s paws.

Asphalt gets very hot and can burn your pet’s paws. Limit exercise on hot days. Take care when exercising your pet. Adjust the intensity and duration of exercise in accordance with the temperature. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours. Be especially careful with pets with white-colored ears that are more susceptible to skin cancer, and short-nosed pets.

Take care when exercising your pet. Adjust the intensity and duration of exercise in accordance with the temperature. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours. Be especially careful with pets with white-colored ears that are more susceptible to skin cancer, and short-nosed pets. Recognize the signs of heatstroke. Some signs of heatstroke are: heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, restlessness, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, and unconsciousness.

If your pet shows symptoms of heatstroke, take steps immediately to gradually lower his or her body temperature and contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. In case of an emergency, it’s important to be able to identify the symptoms of heat stress caused by exposure to extreme temperatures. When in doubt, contact your veterinarian immediately. Follow these tips, and it could save your pet’s life:

Move your pet into the shade or an air-conditioned area.

Apply ice packs or cold towels to your pet’s head, neck and chest or run cool (not cold) water over your pet.

Let your pet drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes.

Take your pet directly to a veterinarian.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Find Your Closest Farmers Market Online – Summer means lots of sunshine and with all that sun comes a bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables that you can get at farmer’s markets across the state.

🔶 New Mexico to send out final $250, $500 payment this week – A final economic relief check in the form of $250 or $500 dollars should arrive in most New Mexican’s bank accounts this week, as the state looks to wrap up its program aimed at helping residents battle back inflation and gas prices. The August rebate will go to roughly 800,000 New Mexicans who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the rebate program. For those who didn’t file taxes in 2021, rebate program applications closed on June 10, 2022. Single filers or those who filed taxes individually will receive $250 from the state, regardless of income. Joint filers or heads of households will receive a $500 payment from the state, regardless of income.

🔶 What New Mexicans need to know about 2022 Tax-Free Weekend – New Mexico’s Tax-Free Weekend is right around the corner. The annual New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on August 5, 2022, and conclude on August 7, 2022, at midnight.

🔶 Santa Fe Revised Junk Vehicle Ordinance Goes Into Effect on Aug. 9 – The governing body approved a set of amendments to the Junk Vehicle Ordinance that will go into effect on August 9. The revisions clarify the definition of the type of vehicles to which the Ordinance applies and streamline the process of enforcement.

Revised “Junk Vehicle” definition: any motor vehicle, other than a special interest vehicle, that has one or both of the following characteristics for ninety (90) days or more:

Inoperable* and does not meet minimum legal requirements for operation on the public streets and highways of this state, pursuant to NMSA 1978 Section 66-3-901; or

Has been continuously inoperable or has been wrecked, dismantled, partially dismantled, or abandoned.

Revised “Inoperable” definition: extensively damaged including, but not limited to, having two or more of the following characteristics: a cracked or missing window or windshield, flat or missing tires, or missing wheels, motor, or transmission.

Revised “Special Interest” definition: a motor vehicle not less than thirty-five (35) years old which is being preserved or restored by a collector for its historical value.

Enforcement: Junk vehicles that are visible from any private or public place are subject to enforcement procedures and penalties as outlined by the Nuisance Abatement Ordinance, which can be up to (but not exceed) $9,000 for continued noncompliance. The Ordinance does not apply to properly stored or covered vehicles, vehicles stored/parked in connection with a licensed dealer or junkyard, or vehicles stored by active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces.