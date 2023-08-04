NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from August 4 – August 10.

Albuquerque

Aug. 4-6 – Burque Rock City 2023 – Head to Launchpad to experience a large rock fest. This three-day event will feature a wide variety of bands. Tickets start at $129.

Aug. 4-6 – New Mexico Games Pickleball Tournament – Head to the Manzano Mesa Outdoor Pickleball Courts to participate in singles and doubles tournaments. Those who are playing will compete for prizes. There is a fee to play but spectators are free.

Aug. 4-10 – U-Pick Produce and Flowers – Big Jims Farms will allow attendees to pick local produce and flowers through October 2023. Individuals can attend the farm for free but will have to pay for items picked. There will also be farm tours, markets, farm animals, and more.

Aug. 4-10 – Albuquerque Vegan Chef Challenge – Throughout the month of August the second annual will be taking place. A variety of local restaurants will be featuring a vegan menu item. Those who are participating are encouraged to vote, comment and post photos of their meals.

Aug. 5-10 – Art Resale Show – Locally owned Weems Gallery & Framing will be reselling their art each day. Guests can view and purchase pieces they like.

Aug. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Artwalk brings together various local artists, businesses, and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Aug. 4 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

Aug. 4 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

Aug. 5 – 5th Annual Burque Niño’s Block Party – Visit Fusion Meadows Theatre to celebrate a block party. Proceeding from the event will be going to a local non-profit. Tickets start at $20 and the event runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Aug. 5 – The Mac & Cheese Fest – The Balloon Fiesta Park is home to the fest. Attendees can enjoy mac n cheese bites from local chefs, eateries, and more. There will be live music and drink samples as well. The event is for guests 21 and over only. Tickets are $25.

Aug. 5 – Westside Summerfest – The Westside Summerfest will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. happening at the Ventana Ranch Community Park. Attendees can enjoy live music. food trucks and more. The event is free to attend.

Aug.5,9 – Read to the Dogs – Each Saturday and Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. attendees can learn how to read or advance their skills to therapy dogs. Children can pick any book they’d like and read along. The event is free to attend and occurs at the East Mountain Branch Library.

Aug. 5 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

Aug. 6 – Yoga and Brunch at El Pinto – Each Sunday in August head to El Pinto to enjoy a yoga class. Attendees will also get a $10 coupon to use at the restaurant. The class starts at 9 a.m.

Aug. 6 – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 8 – Tasty Tuesdays – Head to Hyder Park to enjoy a variety of food trucks, vendors, and music. The event is free to attend. The park event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico

Aug. 4-10 – Pottery Experiences (Hand Building or Wheel) – Head to Santa Fe, N.M. to work with Santa Fe artists on pottery making. Attendees can get one to two-hour sessions on how to create the pieces. Tickets are $125 per person.

Aug. 4-6 – Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta – Visit Elephant Butte, N.M. to check out over 20 hot air balloons rising around the lake. The three-day event will feature the launch of the balloons and attendees can even ride a balloon. Tickets and prices vary.

Aug. 4-6 – 2023 Up & Over 10K Trail Run – Take a trip up to Taos, N.M. to take part in a 10K trail run and a couple of other athletic events. There will be a variety of groups to compete in and there will be awards given to the top three finishers.

Aug. 4 – Roadrunner Emporium New York Avenue Street Festival – In Alamogordo, N.M. head to a DJ Block party. Attendees can enjoy dancing, a beer garden, food trucks, and more. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for free.

Aug. 4 – 9th Annual Maverick Ranch Rodeo – Cimarron, N.M. is home to a working team of cowboys & cowgirls. Attendees can watch a variety of rodeo events. Admission is $5 and children under six are free. The event kicks off at 10 a.m.

Aug. 4 – First Friday at the Galleries – Head to Silver City to visit the art walk. Attendees can purchase unique arts and crafts. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 5 – Candlelight Tours – Visit Watrous, N.M. to take a trip back in time as guides will take you on a historic lantern-lit tour to “meet” some of the personalities of Fort Union. Reservations are required but the event is free to attend. The event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 5 – Los Jardineros Annual Garden & Home Tour – Head to Taos, N.M. to view local area gardens and homes. There will also be artists working and other events. Tickets are $25 per person.

Aug. 5 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 5 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, N.M. is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 2023. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

Aug. 5,8 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. Open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 10 – The Rodeo at Tamaya – Visit Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. for a rodeo. The event will be hosted at The Stables at Tamaya. Attendees can enjoy live barrel racing, and a variety of events Tickets range from $10 to $25+.

Aug. 10 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, N.M. kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

