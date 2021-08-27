What’s happening around New Mexico August 27 – September 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Aug. 27 – Sept. 2 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Aug. 27 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.

Aug. 27 – Pop Up Museum ABQ Red or Green Christmas in August – Food History in New Mexico, From the past to the present, Aztecans to Puebloan, from la Familia to politics. Where did our food come from? What significance does our food hold? What traditions? Food is always shaped around cultures, and our own is no different. From the Aztecans in the distant past, to the great New Mexican question; Red or Green, to food preservation, past, and future. New Mexico is unique in so many ways, our food is only a small aspect of this unique state. In this exhibit, they will look at all the different ways New Mexico Chile has shaped our culture today. Please bring your themed art on August 27th, to the Albuquerque Center For Peace & Justice Parking Lot at 202 Harvard DR SE. The Theme is ‘ Red or Green, Christmas in August’. They will be raising donations of beans, rice, oil, and hot sauce for John Brown Breakfast Club.

Aug. 27 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

Aug. 27 – 28 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Aug. 27 – 28 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

Aug. 27 – 29 – Music Filled Weekends in Old Town – Summertime in Old Town returns this weekend with a regular schedule of live local music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the summer. Music ranging from mariachi to jazz will add to the ambiance of Old Town with great food, and unique shops.

Aug. 27 – Sept. 19 – New Mexico Shakespeare Festival – Classical theater joins the urban cityscape of Albuquerque as the City of Albuquerque and The Vortex Theatre present The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival with 15 free evening performances at the NM Veterans Memorial on south Louisiana. William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet and comedy Twelfth Night will include theatrical lighting and sound during the fully-costumed productions. The shows begin at 7:30 pm Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Aug. 28 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

Aug. 28 – Bake Sale Fundraiser for ABQ Duke’s Against Child Abuse – ABQ Duke’s ACA is a nonprofit in Albuquerque, and will be hosting a fundraiser event at 1233 Eubank Blvd. NE from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a cupcake decorating bar. Kids can decorate their own cupcakes for $5 which will go directly to supporting the nonprofit.

Aug. 28-29 – Free movie weekend at the Guild – On Saturday (8/28) and Sunday (8/29), all tickets to every movie screening at the Guild Cinema will be completely free. To reserve your seats in advance, all you have to do is email info@guildcinema.com with the movie, showtime, and the number of tickets you’d like. Walk-ins are also welcome, but tickets are first-come, first-served. The movies screened will be Sisters with Transistors and Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over. Pluto is also treating everyone to some free popcorn and swag, while supplies last.

Aug. 29 – Rail Yards Market – The Rail Yards Market brings together several local farms from around Albuquerque and the middle Rio Grande Valley, to provide you with a bountiful assortment of seasonal local veggies & fruits. Every week is a little different and includes a variety of produce from participating farms. Most weeks feature 5-8 produce varieties, including vegetables and fruits as seasonally available.

Aug. 29 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Aug. 29 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Summer Fiesta – Visit Our Lady of Guadalupe for their annual parish fiesta. There will be food, games, a silent auction, bingo, Zumba, and more. Breakfast starting at 8 a.m. in the kitchen. Booths open at 10:30 a.m.

Around New Mexico

Events

July 7 – Sept. 5 – La Emi Summer Flamenco Series – The Lodge at Santa Fe announced the return of La Emi with a special summer showcase at The Benitez Cabaret, with special guest appearances by Vicente Griego and Gabriel Osuna, Olivia Rojas, Carlos Menchaca, and Daniel Peregrino. La Emi’s showcase will be held daily Wednesday through Sunday from July 7 to September 5. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in advance.

Aug. 27 – ArtWalk August – ArtWalk Santa Fe is a recurring outdoor arts and crafts market providing local and emerging artists with an open space to sell their products and get exposure to the Santa Fe community. This month’s ArtWalk is being hosted by Cafecito Santa Fe on Friday, August 27, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will feature 15 artists plus delicious pupusas from La Loncherita Salvadoreña and Argentinian food from Cafecito (food will be available outside, but reservations will be required for indoor dining). Music by Remix Audio Bar.

Aug. 28 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 28 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Aug. 28 – Harvest Festival – Gardening In Rio Rancho Booth #11 – The local Gardening In Rio Rancho Facebook Group has partnered with two local small businesses, True Fantasy Creations, and Sweet Soul Stitches, to bring you Gardening In Rio Rancho swag. Pick out vinyl car stickers for your vehicles, t-shirts, shirts, fleece vests, and hats of all kinds.

Aug. 28 – Music Walk In The Belen Arts District – The Belen Arts District will be featuring live music starting at Chavez Brothers Winery on Main Street and ending at the Hub City Brewery. You will find pop-up vendors up and down Becker Ave, including a food truck at Solis Custom Design. The event kicks off at 3 p.m.

Aug. 28 – New Mexico Superhero Heart Run – Calling all superheroes: Get ready to walk, run and fly for the New Mexico Superhero Heart Run. Join forces with Heart Heroes, Inc & Lexiam Heart Foundation for the 4th annual 5k/2k run aimed at raising awareness and funds for Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). Register today to get your superhero cape, finisher’s medal, run bag, and more. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Lakes Pavillion.

Aug. 28-29 – Throwback’s Roller Skating and Entertainment – Come out and enjoy roller skating inside Cottonwood Mall. ThrowBack’s Roller Skating and Entertainment will be inside. Head straight through the “Ulta Entrance” and find them there. Family fun entertainment that can be enjoyed by all. Sessions are broken up into 30-minute slots with skate rental included for $10 beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are good for one full session and additional sessions can be purchased at a discount at the door, after the completion of one full session.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 NHCC Art Museum Open Tuesdays – Sundays to the Public – The National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) Art Museum is open to the public Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. – 4;00 p.m., and also continues to host virtual online exhibits as well. In the museum itself, the public can visit several exhibitions including: “Aquí Estamos: New Selections from the Permanent Collection” featuring New Mexican, Hispanic, Latina/o/x, and Latin American artworks from around the world; and “Southwest of Eden: The Art of Adam and Eve.”

🔶 International District Neighborhoods Offer “Walk With Ease” Program to Residents Who Want to Improve Fitness and Mobility – Neighborhoods and residents in the International District are encouraged to join the Walk With Ease Program. These free in-person walking courses combine physical fitness with good company in a safe and supportive environment. The Walk With Ease groups meet for a 1-hour walk at various times of the day at the Cesar Chavez Community Center and the Jerry Cline Park, so there are options for everyone’s schedule and location.

🔶 Bernalillo County Headquarters Offices Now Open to the Public – The county’s new administrative headquarters, at 415 Silver Ave. SW is now open for business. Grand opening festivities are postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square is 282,000-square-feet, has eight floors, a basement and new adjoined 12,000-square-foot commission chambers that will seat 200 people. Customers can now take care of county business with the clerk, assessor, treasurer, probate judge, commission, Planning & Development, and more in one building. There is also free public parking available across the street at Fifth and Silver. Anyone entering BernCo @ Alvarado Square is required to wear a mask and social distancing is encouraged.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Monsoon rains cause damage to forest roads and trails – The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands have been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall with more predicted. With this welcome precipitation, New Mexico’s monsoon season also brings weather concerns for flash flooding, resulting in forest roads and trails being washed out or damaged. Crews are working to repair the damage, but continued monsoon conditions are causing delays and additional damage. Drive with caution during periods of heavy rain, and plan for any delays. A foot of water will float many vehicles while two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles. Never drive through flooded roadways because you don’t know the road conditions under the water. Be careful when pulling over or turning around on highways or on forest roads because road shoulders can soften during heavy rainfall and strand motorists in the mud. Many remote areas of forests or grasslands do not have cellular phone service.