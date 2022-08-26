NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.

Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.

Aug. 26 – South Valley Growers Market – La Familia Growers Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents. Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Park, La Familia Grower’s Market bustles with residents looking for art, food, or agua frescas.

Aug. 26 – Movie Mania – The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are collaborating to host a giant, family-friendly movie night at Balloon Fiesta Park on Friday, Aug. 26. Movie Mania: The Sky’s the Limit will feature three movies playing simultaneously on the Balloon Fiesta Park launch field. The event is free. The park will open at 6:00 p.m. and the movies will start at dusk. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Moviegoers may bring blankets, lawn chairs, and personal food or drink items. No alcohol, glass, pets (service animals only), or sharp or dangerous items are allowed.

Aug. 26-28 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

Aug. 27 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

Aug. 27 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

Aug. 27 – Animal Welfare Department Adoption Clinic – The Animal Welfare Department needs your help. There are 800 pets in the city that need good homes, and our shelters are full. Animal Welfare is hosting an adoption clinic this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Eastside and Westside shelters, and the Everyday Adoption Center located in the Eubank PetSmart. The adoption fee is waived for all pets. Each adoption will include spay or neuter, a microchip, required vaccinations, and one free initial vet visit. For dogs, you will receive one free dog training class.

Aug. 28 – Rail Yards Market – Rail Yards Market is open every Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May-October & one weekend in December. The market blooms into its 8th year since opening in 2014, and hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. Harvest couldn’t be here fast enough, as farms, foodies, artisans, and organizers chug along to prepare the finest Growers’ Market experience for locals and tourists alike.

Aug. 28 – Film & TV Expo – The filmmakers’ Union IATSE Local 480 announces its first Film & TV Expo, inviting the public to view demonstrations of a wide variety of skills required for television and movie production. The open house will include a demonstration set, basecamp tours, and hands-on activities for the public to experience the expertise and artistry of New Mexico filmmakers. The Expo will be held outdoors on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 12p to 5p, at the Local 480 Training Center, 8430 Washington Pl NE, Albuquerque, rain or shine. Admission is free and families are welcome.

Around New Mexico

Aug. 27 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Aug. 27 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Aug. 27 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Aug. 27 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

Aug. 27 – Mountainair Sunflower Festival – Visit Mountainair and experience over 60 vendors featuring arts and crafts, food, kids’ activities, a wine and beer garden, and live music. The event is free to attend and kicks off at 10 a.m.

Aug. 28 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Aug. 30 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Job Training Albuquerque – Job Training Albuquerque (JTA) is a workforce development program that provides opportunities for the local workforce to gain necessary skills in order to fill skill gaps and meet the workforce needs of existing and potential employers. JTA provides an opportunity for Albuquerque employers to skill up their workforce and provides an opportunity for employees to gain high-demand skills and industry-specific credentials. View the upcoming training online.

🔶 Bernalillo County Offering Free End-of-Life Informational Seminars – Bernalillo County is hosting a series of free informational seminars about End of Life Planning. These live interactive sessions cover topics from estate planning to advance health care directives, and much more. Sessions occur on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

🔶 2022 Sugar Skull Fun Run Registration Opens – Get ready to walk, jog, strut and stroll your way along the picturesque Bosque during Bernalillo County’s eighth annual Sugar Skull Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th Street SW. This year participants can select from a timed 5K for runners, a 5k fun walk/run or a one-mile strut and stroll for strollers and pets. Early bird registration is now underway and continues through Aug. 31. The early bird registration fee is $35 and increases to $45 from Sept. 1 to Oct. 20. Late registration will cost $55 and be available Oct. 21-22. Registration will not be possible on the day of the event.

🔶 ABQ RIDE Adds New Park and Ride Location at Singing Arrow Community Center – The City Transit Department, ABQ RIDE, has added a new Park and Ride location at the Singing Arrow Community Center. The Park and Ride will serve Routes 1, 66, and 777. This is a great time to use public transit if you haven’t tried it yet, and the new Park and Ride location makes it that much easier to park your car and leave the driving to ABQ RIDE.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Areas Closed Due to Recent Rain and Flooding at Carlsbad Caverns – Due to trail erosion from recent rain and flooding, the park’s wilderness areas and backcountry trails are closed until assessments and repairs can be completed. Flooding also caused major damage to the unpaved Walnut Canyon Desert Drive. Until assessments are completed, it is unknown when repairs will begin. The trails closed include Old Guano, Slaughter Canyon, Yucca Canyon, Guadalupe Ridge, Rattlesnake Canyon, Juniper Ridge, Double Canyon, and Ussery. The following areas remain open: the main park road, Carlsbad Cavern, visitor center, overlook trails, and Rattlesnake Springs. Reservations are required to enter Carlsbad Cavern and must be purchased at recreation.gov or at 877-444-6777.

🔶 State encourages non-custodial parents to participate in the state’s “STEPUp!” program during Child Support Awareness Month – The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) is recognizing August 2022 as Child Support Awareness Month, and is encouraging non-custodial parents to participate in the agency’s STEPUp! Program. The program today focuses on identifying employers who are looking for qualified employees. It provides job training and works with parents to find jobs to help support their children and avoid further enforcement actions.

🔶 Larragoite Park Tennis Courts Closing for Construction – The tennis courts at Larragoite Park will close for construction beginning Monday, August 22, 2022. The existing structure will be torn out and replaced with brand new courts as part of the Parks and Open Space Division’s ongoing tennis court improvement project that launched in June.

🔶 Beware of Fraudulent Contractors – FEMA and the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (NMDHSEM) caution disaster survivors to be aware of post-disaster fraud and scams. Attempts to scam residents can be made over the phone, by mail or email, through the internet, or in person.

Be aware of these contractor scams and warning signs:

Door-To-Door Solicitations

High-Pressure Sales or Scare Tactics

Demand for Cash, Unusually Large Down Payments, or Advanced Full Payment

Special Deals or Extremely Low Bids

Verbal Agreements, No Written Contract

Out of State, No Permanent Place of Business, No Insurance

Inadequate References

Being aware of these important clues can save you from substantial financial and emotional loss. Report suspicious activity of this kind to your local police department, the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-223-0814, or the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section in New Mexico: nmag.gov/consumer-protection-1.aspx or submit a complaint by visiting the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General’s (nmag.gov) page: secure.nmag.gov/ecs. You can also report the suspected fraud to the Better Business Bureau at (505) 346-0110 or visit bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-new-mexico-and-southwest-colorado.