NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from August 25 – August 31.

Albuquerque

Aug. 25-27 – Bubonicon 54 – Head to this longest-running Sci-Fi & Fantasy literary and arts convention. Guests will be able to view panels and presentations, and participate in a costume contest and a variety of other activities.

Aug. 25-31 – Albuquerque Vegan Chef Challenge – Throughout the month of August the second annual will be taking place. A variety of local restaurants will be featuring a vegan menu item. Those who are participating are encouraged to vote, comment, and post photos of their meals.

Aug. 25-31 – U-Pick Produce and Flowers – Big Jim Farms will allow attendees to pick local produce and flowers through October 2023. Individuals can attend the farm for free but will have to pay for items picked. There will also be farm tours, markets, farm animals, and more.

Aug. 25 – Adult Night Explora – Adult Night at Explora allows anyone over 18 to enjoy the museum. This month explores the science of beer and more; attendees will take part in beer-themed activities, same music, and more. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Aug. 25 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

Aug. 25 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

Aug. 26 – Single-Elimination Whisky Tournament – Join in on three events to find a whiskey that the locals like best. The event will feature music, food, and more. Tickets are $35.

Aug. 26 – Tracks, Tunes and Taps – Head to Tractor Brewing-Wells Park to experience the Atchison Topeka & Santa Fe (ATSF) Steam Locomotive 2926 as it leaves the restoration site under its own power. The event is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 26 – Beginning Farmer Training – Learn how to grow by using modern and traditional Indigenous agricultural practices and food production. There will be a variety of experts in attendance, The event runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Aug. 26 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

Aug. 26,30 – Read to the Dogs – Each Saturday and Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. attendees can learn how to read or advance their skills to therapy dogs. Children can pick any book they’d like and read along. The event is free to attend and occurs at the East Mountain Branch Library.

Aug. 27 – Heros and Shakes – Enjoy a burger meal with a shake, take a photo with Spiderman and even see the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Tickets range from $25-$45 and sales go to benefit NM Schriners Cause-Players.

Aug. 27 – Film & TV Expo – Learn about the film industry during an open house. Attendees will be able to check out a demo set, casting directors, tech booths, and more. The event starts at 12 p.m. and is free to attend.

Aug. 27 – Yoga and Brunch at El Pinto – Each Sunday in August head to El Pinto to enjoy a yoga class. Attendees will also get a $10 coupon to use at the restaurant. The class starts at 9 a.m.

Aug. 27 – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 29 – Tasty Tuesdays – Head to Hyder Park to enjoy a variety of food trucks, vendors, and music. The event is free to attend. The park event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 – Mayor’s Ball – Enjoy a food-tasting event to help local non-profits. Attendees can enjoy a variety of food made by the finest chefs and restaurants. The event will take place at the Rail Yards Market and tickets start at $150.

New Mexico

Aug. 25-31 – Pottery Experiences (Hand Building or Wheel) – Join Paseo Pottery in Santa Fe, N.M. to learn how to make pottery. Each student will recycle their items and will get $15 off a piece from their gallery. The class is $125.

Aug. 25 – Chores and Tour Alpaca Farm Tour – See how chores get done and tour an alpaca farm in Clovis, N.M. Guests can learn more about the alpacas that live on the farm along with other animals. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for ages 2-13 and children under 2 are free.

Aug. 26 – 2023 Mountainair Sunflower Festival – Head to Mountainair, N.M. to enjoy a variety of sunflower-themed events and activities. Attendees can also enjoy music, food, drinks and more. The event is free to attend.

Aug. 26 – Family Music Festivals – Visit Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, N.M. for a music festival. Attendees can enjoy local live music from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be food available for purchase, the wildlife zoo will be open and there will also be a raptor show. Tickets are $20 for adults and anyone 17 and younger gets in for free.

Aug. 26 – Night Wonders Program – Take a trip to Watrous, N.M. to hear about the night sky and hear stories about nocturnal wildlife. The event will be a night guided tour. The event is free to attend.

Aug. 26 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, N.M. is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 2023. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

Aug. 26 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 26,29 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. Open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 31 – Taos Studio Tour – Head to Taos, N.M. to take part in the 2023 Taos Studio Tour Preview Show Party. The event will start at 5 p.m. and is free to attend. Guests will get a chance to view the participating artists in this year’s annual studio tour.

Aug. 31 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, N.M. kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

🔶 Albuquerque will be getting its first year-round growers’ market – A Local Food Campus, developed by Three Sisters Kitchen and the Downtown Growers’ Market, is expected to come to Downtown Albuquerque. The campus will present opportunities for food entrepreneurs, a place for locals to shop, an event space, classrooms, and 45 new jobs – all while supporting food-insecure households with $500,000 in annual food assistance.

🔶 About one-third of downtown Albuquerque is used as parking, research shows – About one-third of downtown Albuquerque is dedicated to parking, according to data released by the nonprofit Parking Reform Network. The group published 86 maps of cities across the United States, highlighting the space dedicated to parking lots in city centers in an effort to inform people about the impact of parking on climate change, housing, and traffic.

🔶 Albuquerque city councilors vote to ban bus wrap advertisements – City buses around Albuquerque will look different after city councilors voted to ban exterior advertisements Monday evening. The vote will get rid of bus wraps, the ads covering the sides and windows of buses.

🔶Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA to perform free Downtown Albuquerque concert – A founding member of Wu-Tang Clan is set to perform a free concert in downtown Albuquerque. GZA will be performing, backed by the Phunky Nomads, on September, 16 as part of the Burque Live concert series. The show will be from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with Central Ave. closed from 5th Street to 8th Street. The show is free but people will have to register ahead of time online.

🔶 List: Places to get a pumpkin spice latte in Albuquerque – With fall just around the corner, many are anxiously awaiting the return of pumpkin spice lattes. Whether you love the sweet drinks or hate them, they will be hitting Albuquerque shops soon – with some even here already. View the full list of the fall menu release dates for some coffee shops around Albuquerque here.

🔶 Albuquerque FBI: Online scam reports on the rise in 2023 and how to avoid them – The Federal Bureau of Investigation tracks scam reports from across the nation. According to new data, New Mexicans have lost millions to online scams. “These numbers have continued to go up in all areas, which is surprising,” says Raul Bujanda, the special agent in charge of the FBI Albuquerque field office.

🔶 APS athletic event tickets shifting to online, cashless sales – With high school football right around the corner, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) announced Wednesday, Aug. 9 they are moving to a cashless ticketing sales system for all athletic events. Prior to this year, all ticket sales were cash only.

🔶 How to prevent stormwater pollution in Albuquerque during monsoon season – Despite it being the driest start to monsoon season on record in Albuquerque, rain can come at any time before the season ends on Sept. 30. Last year, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a record 249 flash flood warnings during the monsoon, nearly doubling the previous high. In the case that heavy rain does occur this year, there are steps residents can take to prevent stormwater pollution in the Rio Grande.

🔶 Albuquerque officials concerned over increase in water waste – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is already seeing an uptick in water waste violations. They also noted the two worst months are still ahead.

🔶 Albuquerque residents can apply for discount on their internet bill – Locals who need help covering the cost of the internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill. The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To apply, go to this link.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New Mexico eyeing nearly $3.5 billion in extra money – New Mexico’s lawmakers have even more money to play with than previously expected. The latest estimates by New Mexico’s economists show the state will likely have $3.482 billion in “new money” by fiscal year 2025. That new money is the cash left over after the state pays for all its yearly expenses.

🔶 New Mexico Ramp Project builds ramps for older adults and people with mobility issues – Providing safe access for those with mobility issues is something that the New Mexico Ramp Project is committed to doing for free. In New Mexico, 13.7% of adults with mobility disability have difficulty walking or climbing stairs. They have 21 teams of volunteers that do the building.

🔶 New Mexico’s national parks, sites brought $139 million in 2022 – Which was the biggest earner? – New Mexico has more than a dozen sites operated by the National Park Service. From Aztec Ruins National Monument to Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico’s natural and cultural sites generated $139 million in visitor spending in 2022, according to a new report.

🔶 New Mexico State Fair 2023: What you need to know – The 2023 New Mexico State Fair is just around the corner and the entire state is invited. Before you go, it’s important to double-check you have everything you need, got your tickets, and know what you’re going to do when you get there. Find all you need to know here.

🔶 Advocates worry about Mexican gray wolf population – While the population of Mexican gray wolves has grown in New Mexico over the last decade, environmental advocates are worried about the population of wolves south of the border. In a letter sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Center for Biological Diversity and others claim the population of Mexican gray wolves is “badly faltering” in Mexico.

🔶 New amendment allows buses to idle while heat advisory is in effect – Due to the excessive heat in New Mexico, an emergency amendment has been made to the New Mexico Administrative Code; it allows school buses to idle while students load and unload.

🔶 Game and Fish asking for public comment on bear hunting license regulations – There’s a bear boom in New Mexico, and the state is considering allowing more bear hunting. They’re now asking the public to weigh in on the proposed change. The top predators in the state, bears, are thriving according to New Mexico Game and Fish. And that could affect how many the state allows to be hunted next year. The proposal also includes minor changes to hunting licenses for cougars. The Game and Fish Department will hold a public meeting on all the proposed changes, in Raton on August 25th.

🔶 Special events planned for 2023 Balloon Fiesta during solar eclipse appearance – The most magical time of year in Albuquerque is quickly approaching. While the International Balloon Fiesta is always special, this year will be one for the books. Saturday, October 14, a little after 9 in the morning, the annular solar eclipse will be visible in the sky. It’s something the Balloon Fiesta team has had their sights set on for the past few years.

🔶 Official 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta poster released – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has released the Official Balloon Fiesta Serigraph Poster for its 2023, 51st annual event. This year’s serigraph poster was painted by Kevin A. Short.

🔶 New Mexico State Fair announces 2023 official fair beer – The official beer for the 2023 New Mexico State Fair has just been announced. This year’s official fair beer is Ex Novo’s “Dusty Spur,” a handcrafted American Pilsner.

🔶 2023 Music Fiesta headliner announced – The lineup for the 2023 Music Fiesta has been announced. Multi-Platinum selling country artist Lee Brice will be headlining the festivities on Saturday, October 14.

🔶 Here’s a list of New Mexico’s offerings for parents – With the new school year underway, New Mexico’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department is reminding parents of a range of resources that can help make life easier. View the list here.

🔶 List of haunted places in New Mexico – Around the world and the United States there are a variety of locations and places that are classified as haunted. Here in New Mexico, there is no shortage. View the list here.

🔶 BCSO conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout August – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout August. Starting Tuesday, August 1 through August 31, deputies will be looking for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

🔶 Public comment wanted on planned New Mexico highway improvements – New Mexico is planning on addressing over 1,300 transportation projects across the state. The public will be able to make comments on some proposals until August 25, 2023.

🔶 Rio Rancho police taking applications for Citizens’ Academy – Applications are now open for Rio Rancho Police Department’s Citizens’ Academy. The academy offers an opportunity to learn about the inner workings of the agency. Those looking to apply need to do so online at this link or in person at 500 Quantum Rd NE Rio Rancho, N.M. by September 5, 2023.

🔶 Rough pavement alert: Contractor runs out of asphalt for I-25 repaving in Santa Fe – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

🔶 Arcosa in Belen to create 250 jobs – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.