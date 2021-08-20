What’s happening around New Mexico August 20 – August 26

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Aug. 20 – Aug. 26 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Aug. 20 Albuquerque Pridefest 2021 at EXPO New Mexico – Fun, music, drag, food, kids park, friendship and memories. Celebrate your LGBT Pride at Expo New Mexico on August 20. The event is from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Aug. 20 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.

Aug. 20 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

Aug. 20 – 21 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Aug. 20 – 21 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

Aug. 20 – 22 – Music Filled Weekends in Old Town – Summertime in Old Town returns this weekend with a regular schedule of live local music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the summer. Music ranging from mariachi to jazz will add to the ambiance of Old Town with great food, and unique shops.

Aug. 20 – 22 – Cultural Dances: Zuni Olla Maidens (Zuni Pueblo) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is the only place in North America to offer cultural Native American dances every week, year-round. Tickets are required for the Museum and Courtyard where the dance performances will take place.

Aug. 20 – Poetry Slam & Artist Pop-Up – Visit Remedy Coffee from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. for a night of poetry, art, music, and coffee. Featured poets include Damien Flores, Gigi Bella, and Lydia Andrews. Limited open mic poetry slots are available; sign-up starts at 5 p.m.

Aug. 21 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

Aug. 21 – NIoF Block Party – Visit the annual Conservatory of Flamenco Arts Registration Week Block Party for an afternoon of family fun with free ice cream from Pop Fizz, music, and an exclusive NIF garage sale. Tour the studios, meet teachers and staff, and register for classes.

Aug. 21 – Albuquerque Pride Parade – Each year the LGBTIQ community of New Mexico comes together to celebrate diversity. Visit the free event at 10 a.m. as they parade down the streets of the city. Step-off at Central Ave near Tulane Dr going east for at least one mile.

Aug. 21 – Share Your Story – Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery is looking for people to share their stories for the September Recovery Month Event. ACR will be at Civic Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. filming your stories. You can show up at any time or schedule an appointment online.

Aug. 22 – Family Day at Rail Yards Market – At the Rail Yards Market they welcome families in all shapes and sizes. They will honor biological families, extended families, chosen families, friends, work families, and school families. EBT, DUFB, Senior and WIC info, and also ADA access.

Aug. 22 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Around New Mexico

Events

July 7 – Sept. 5 – La Emi Summer Flamenco Series – The Lodge at Santa Fe announced the return of La Emi with a special summer showcase at The Benitez Cabaret, with special guest appearances by Vicente Griego and Gabriel Osuna, Olivia Rojas, Carlos Menchaca, and Daniel Peregrino. La Emi’s showcase will be held daily Wednesday through Sunday from July 7 to September 5. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in advance.

Aug. 16 – 22 – Emergency Empty the Shelters Espanola Humane – BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting “Empty the Shelters: Big Dog & Cat Crisis” emergency adoption event Aug. 16 – 22, 2021, an effort to find loving forever homes for pets in shelters facing overcrowding. BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less for large dogs (40 lbs. or more), adult cats (six months or older), and senior dogs (seven years or older).

Aug. 20 – Talking Stories Pajama Party – Bring your pajamas and listen to a presenter from El Paso, TX who will be reading Don’t Say a Word Mama/ No Digas Nada Mama by Joe Hayes. The virtual event begins at 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 – 22 – Eagle Fest Celebration at The Historic Laguna Vista Resort – Celebrate the 5th Annual EagleFest at The Historic Laguna Vista Resort. EagleFest attendees enjoy 10% off on all rooms at Laguna Vista Resort, Econo Lodge, and the RV Park. Enjoy a weekend of Hot Air Balloons, music featuring Billy Dawson of Nashville to New Mexico, your favorite vendors, and more.

Aug. 21 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 21 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Aug. 21 – Rio Rancho Youth Chorus new Member Workshop/Auditions – Rio Rancho Youth Chorus is accepting new members for the upcoming season which kicks off with a New Member Workshop/Auditions Saturday, August 21, 2021. The Workshop will be held from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the new rehearsal & performance space, Avix Art, located at 4311 Sara Rd SE Rio Rancho, NM. RR-YC is looking for male and female singers ages 11-18 (6th grade through high school) and will accept new members until Sep. 19, 2021. If you can’t make it to the Workshop or Open House, RRYC will be accepting new members through Sept 18, 2021, just stop by any rehearsal. The enrollment fee is $100 per season.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Bernalillo County Headquarters Offices Now Open to the Public – The county’s new administrative headquarters, at 415 Silver Ave. SW is now open for business. Grand opening festivities are postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square is 282,000-square-feet, has eight floors, a basement and new adjoined 12,000-square-foot commission chambers that will seat 200 people. Customers can now take care of county business with the clerk, assessor, treasurer, probate judge, commission, Planning & Development, and more in one building. There is also free public parking available across the street at Fifth and Silver. Anyone entering BernCo @ Alvarado Square is required to wear a mask and social distancing is encouraged.

🔶 FCS wants your feedback – The Family and Community Services (FCS) Department wants your feedback on community centers and the types of classes, services, and resources they currently offer and hope to offer in the future. Take a short survey and share your thoughts about our city community centers Visit: www.surveymonkey.com/r/GVPZM5J.

🔶 New COVID-19 UNMH Visitor Policy – All UNMH visitors are required to wear a hospital-provided procedural mask when they enter their facilities. Masks must be worn in all common areas including hallways, public bathrooms, and waiting rooms. Visitors may be asked to not wait in the waiting rooms due to space constraints and the need to maintain safe social distancing. Visitors should wait in their cars if unable to be in a patient’s room and must stay in the patient’s room while visiting. No visitor will be allowed to enter the facilities if they have a fever or are not feeling well.

🔶 Neighborhood Park Activate Program Accepting Applications – Announced last year, but put on pause due to the pandemic, the City of Albuquerque Neighborhood Park Activate program is accepting applications once again. Through this initiative, the City provides funding to neighborhood associations, community groups, educational institutions, and other non-profit organizations to bring community-led arts, culture, education, and recreation programs to city parks. To apply, organizations should visit the city’s website.

🔶 Bernalillo County Offering Numerous Gardening and Harvesting Courses and Webinars – Did you know that the Bernalillo County Extension Programs offer a wide variety of in-person and virtual courses and webinars on gardening, plants, canning, harvesting, beekeeping, and more? You can learn about cooking from your garden, food preservation, vegetable and fruit gardening, and brewing hops by visiting their website.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Monsoon rains cause damage to forest roads and trails – The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands have been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall with more predicted. With this welcome precipitation, New Mexico’s monsoon season also brings weather concerns for flash flooding, resulting in forest roads and trails being washed out or damaged. Crews are working to repair the damage, but continued monsoon conditions are causing delays and additional damage. Drive with caution during periods of heavy rain, and plan for any delays. A foot of water will float many vehicles while two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles. Never drive through flooded roadways because you don’t know the road conditions under the water. Be careful when pulling over or turning around on highways or on forest roads because road shoulders can soften during heavy rainfall and strand motorists in the mud. Many remote areas of forests or grasslands do not have cellular phone service.

🔶 Casa San Ysidro Closed Until Further Notice – Casa San Ysidro, the Albuquerque Museum’s historic house and property in Corrales, will be closed until further notice due to recent flooding. There will be no tours during the closure.

🔶 Postal Service Hiring in New Mexico – More than 100 jobs are available now in cities across New Mexico, including Albuquerque, Alamogordo, Carlsbad, Farmington, Las Cruces, Los Alamos, Roswell, Santa Fe, and more. Benefits include paid leave, holiday pay, and regular pay increases. Go to usps.com/careers, click on “Search Jobs,” select “New Mexico,” click “Start,” then click on the link for the appropriate job. A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements, and hourly pay are available on the website. Other positions are also available including mail handler assistant, mail processing clerk, and more.

🔶 FBI alerts New Mexicans to be on the lookout for business email compromise scams – The FBI is alerting New Mexico businesses, school districts, and government agencies to be on the lookout for business email compromise scams, which so far has cost more than $1 million in the state. In a typical business email compromise scheme, the victim receives an email they believe is from a company they normally conduct business with, but this specific email requests funds be sent to a new account or otherwise alters the standard payment practices. If you discover you are a BEC victim, immediately contact your financial institution to request a recall of funds and your employer to report irregularities with payroll deposits. As soon as possible, file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at bec.ic3.gov.