NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.

Aug. 19 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.

Aug. 19 – South Valley Growers Market – La Familia Growers Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents. Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Park, La Familia Grower’s Market bustles with residents looking for art, food, or agua frescas.

Aug. 19-20 – New Mexico Asian Film Festival – With Hollywood bursting with Asian representation in film, the Asian Business Collaborative (ABC) is producing the New Mexico Asian Film Festival. The film festival will take place 6-9 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Balloon Fiesta Park. This one-of-a-kind festival will feature Asian short films produced by API directors, an inaugural awards ceremony, and a feature film celebrating Asians in film. The film festival received over 300 submissions for this inaugural event.

Aug. 19-21 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

Aug. 20 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

Aug. 20 – Homegirls Mercado – Visit the Mercado and support all of your favorite Local Vendors, Tinos Tacos will be there serving their yummy Burritos and Aguas Frescas and DJ MykaWave bring your friends and familia. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 20 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

Aug. 21 – Rail Yards Market – The chefs will battle it out to win first place, as the number one Frito pie creator, based on the votes of the people who try the pies. Voting for your favorite chef will be done online. The famous Frito Fundraiser will be on July Sunday, 24th, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Located at the Rail Yards Market. For more information, you can visit their website.

Around New Mexico

Aug. 19-21 – Our Lady of Belen Fiestas – 229th annual Our Lady of Belen Fiestas will be held from August 19-21 featuring the best of New Mexico music along with a parade, carnival, car show, chile contest, and the 50th annual burning of Old Man Quejas. There will also be lots of vendors. For information, contact 505-864-8043

Aug. 19 – Art of Indigenous Fashion, Athena LaTocha: Mesabi Redux, and Matrilineal: Legacies of Our Mothers – Join the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA) for the opening reception of their 2022 summer/fall exhibitions Art of Indigenous Fashion, Athena LaTocha: Mesabi Redux, and Matrilineal: Legacies of Our Mothers on Aug. 19, from 5–7 pm. Museum visitors are encouraged to dress in their finest and funkiest fashions.

Aug. 20 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Aug. 20 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Aug. 20 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Aug. 20 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

Aug. 20-21 – Indigenous Futures at Santa Fe Indian Market – IllumiNative, the Native woman-led social justice organization dedicated to building power for Native peoples, will host Santa Fe Indian Market’s first-ever VIP event. This exclusive experience will feature Native art and culture curated by award-winning Chemehuevi artist Cara Romero, as well as powerful programming that celebrates Native representation in film and television, voting and using your voice for change, women and gender, and climate justice.

Aug. 21 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Aug. 24 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Revitalize San Pedro Corridor Partnership Seeking Submissions for Creative Placemaking Contest – The Revitalize San Pedro Partnership (RSPP) is excited to release its Request for Proposals for the San Pedro Corridor Creative Placemaking Contest. Individuals with a personal connection to Albuquerque’s San Pedro Corridor between I-40 and Central Avenue and the adjoining neighborhoods are invited to submit their ideas for celebrating and enhancing the Corridor via inexpensive, small-scale placemaking projects. Placemaking project examples include murals, pop-up parks, moveable sidewalk seating, sculptures, and much more. Projects should be completed for $2,500 or less and by utilizing volunteers.

🔶 2022 Sugar Skull Fun Run Registration Opens – Get ready to walk, jog, strut and stroll your way along the picturesque Bosque during Bernalillo County’s eighth annual Sugar Skull Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th Street SW. This year participants can select from a timed 5K for runners, a 5k fun walk/run or a one-mile strut and stroll for strollers and pets. Early bird registration is now underway and continues through Aug. 31. The early bird registration fee is $35 and increases to $45 from Sept. 1 to Oct. 20. Late registration will cost $55 and be available Oct. 21-22. Registration will not be possible on the day of the event.

🔶 ABQ RIDE Adds New Park and Ride Location at Singing Arrow Community Center – The City Transit Department, ABQ RIDE, has added a new Park and Ride location at the Singing Arrow Community Center. The Park and Ride will serve Routes 1, 66, and 777. This is a great time to use public transit if you haven’t tried it yet, and the new Park and Ride location makes it that much easier to park your car and leave the driving to ABQ RIDE.

🔶 ABCWUA Encourages Harvesting Rainwater – There is no better time but now to install a rainwater harvesting system. Rainwater harvesting involves collecting rainwater usually from rooftops, into a storage container such as above ground cistern. Water that is stored in rain barrels can then be distributed directly to individual plants, typically through a drip irrigation system which allows for more flexibility and increase options for landscape design and plants used. Rebate is based upon the total amount of rain that can be stored in rain barrels and cisterns.

🔶 Water Utility Authority Offering Rebates for Irrigation System Upgrades – Efficient irrigation saves water. The following rebates help you be more efficient with your outdoor water usage and reduce water waste:

WaterSense Smart Irrigation Controllers

Smart Flow Sensors

Smart Pressure Regulators

Rebate amount: 25% up to $100 Residential or $500 Commercial and includes the cost of professional installation.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 State encourages non-custodial parents to participate in the state’s “STEPUp!” program during Child Support Awareness Month – The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) is recognizing August 2022 as Child Support Awareness Month, and is encouraging non-custodial parents to participate in the agency’s STEPUp! Program. The program today focuses on identifying employers who are looking for qualified employees. It provides job training and works with parents to find jobs to help support their children and avoid further enforcement actions.

🔶 Larragoite Park Tennis Courts Closing for Construction – The tennis courts at Larragoite Park will close for construction beginning Monday, August 22, 2022. The existing structure will be torn out and replaced with brand new courts as part of the Parks and Open Space Division’s ongoing tennis court improvement project that launched in June.

🔶 Beware of Fraudulent Contractors – FEMA and the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (NMDHSEM) caution disaster survivors to be aware of post-disaster fraud and scams. Attempts to scam residents can be made over the phone, by mail or email, through the internet, or in person.

Be aware of these contractor scams and warning signs:

Door-To-Door Solicitations

High-Pressure Sales or Scare Tactics

Demand for Cash, Unusually Large Down Payments, or Advanced Full Payment

Special Deals or Extremely Low Bids

Verbal Agreements, No Written Contract

Out of State, No Permanent Place of Business, No Insurance

Inadequate References

Being aware of these important clues can save you from substantial financial and emotional loss. Report suspicious activity of this kind to your local police department, the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-223-0814, or the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section in New Mexico: nmag.gov/consumer-protection-1.aspx or submit a complaint by visiting the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General’s (nmag.gov) page: secure.nmag.gov/ecs. You can also report the suspected fraud to the Better Business Bureau at (505) 346-0110 or visit bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-new-mexico-and-southwest-colorado.

🔶 SFNF Pecos and Las Vegas Offices to Begin Firewood Sales – The Pecos and Las Vegas offices on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will begin fuelwood permit sales when offices open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Personal wood gathering will be permitted in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District in areas that are not included in the current Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon closure area. The Pecos and Las Vegas offices will be selling Rowe Mesa green wood permits in addition to the dead and down permits.

Customers can purchase their permits in person by cash, check or credit card at the following locations:

· Forest Supervisor’s Office/Headquarters – 11 Forest Lane, Santa Fe, NM 87508 – 505-438-5300

· Coyote Ranger Station – 20 Private Drive 1707, Coyote, NM 87102 – 575-638-5526

· Cuba Ranger Station – 04b, County Road 11, Cuba, NM 87013 – 575-289-3264

· Española Ranger Station – 18537 US 84/285, Suite B, Española, NM 87532 – 505-753-7331

· Las Vegas Ranger Station – 32 S. Main Street Pecos, NM 87552 – 505-425-3534

· Pecos Ranger Station – 1926 N. 7th Street, Las Vegas NM 87701– 505-575-6121

The non-refundable $20 dead and down permits are for personal use only and are good for up to 10 cords. The 2022 permits, which expire on Dec. 31, 2022, are valid on the entire forest, except in designated wilderness areas. Fuelwood maps are posted on the SFNF website. Permit purchasers will receive load tags, a fuelwood cutting map, and guidelines for harvesting the wood.