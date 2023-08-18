NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from August 18 – August 24.

Albuquerque

Aug. 18-24 – Albuquerque Vegan Chef Challenge – Throughout the month of August the second annual will be taking place. A variety of local restaurants will be featuring a vegan menu item. Those who are participating are encouraged to vote, comment and post photos of their meals.

Aug. 18-24 – U-Pick Produce and Flowers – Big Jims Farms will allow attendees to pick local produce and flowers through October 2023. Individuals can attend the farm for free but will have to pay for items picked. There will also be farm tours, markets, farm animals, and more.

Aug. 19-20 – Bosque Chile Festival – EXPO New Mexico is bringing back the Bosque Chile Fest. Attendees can join for one or two days to enjoy music, food, vendors and all things chile. Single-day tickets start at $12.50 and range from two days

Aug. 18 – NME Movie Night – Head to New Mexico Entertainment to watch Gremlins 2: The New Batch at The Guild Cinema. The movie kicks off at 10:30 p.m. and tickets start at $10.

Aug. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

Aug. 18 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

Aug. 19 – Red & Green Vegfest – This festival is meant to bring knowledge regarding vegan food. Attendees can eat food, meet people and more. Tickets are free for some and $5 for individuals for 17-64.

Aug. 19 – Blacksmith Basics at Casa San Ysidro – Visit Casa San Ysidro in Corrales tp learn how to make your own tools, knives and more. The class starts at 9 a.m. and tickets are $125.

Aug. 19 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

Aug.19,23 – Read to the Dogs – Each Saturday and Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. attendees can learn how to read or advance their skills to therapy dogs. Children can pick any book they’d like and read along. The event is free to attend and occurs at the East Mountain Branch Library.

Aug. 20 – Two Fools Whisky Dinner – Head to Two Fools Tavern for a whiskey dinner event. Attendees will sample a variety of whiskeys with a paired dinner. Tickets start at $140.

Aug. 20 – Foothills Wild Guided Hike – Take a trip to the Elena Gallegos Picnic Area to take a two to three-hour hike. Although the hike is free, the entrance to the park is $2.

Aug. 20 – Yoga and Brunch at El Pinto – Each Sunday in August head to El Pinto to enjoy a yoga class. Attendees will also get a $10 coupon to use at the restaurant. The class starts at 9 a.m.

Aug. 20 – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 22 – Tasty Tuesdays – Head to Hyder Park to enjoy a variety of food trucks, vendors, and music. The event is free to attend. The park event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico

Aug. 18-19 – Red River’s 8750’ BBQ & Music Festival – Red River, NM will be home to cookoff competitions. Head to the event to take a bite of a variety of delicious food items. Ticket prices vary.

Aug. 18-20 – Pathways Indigenous Arts Festival – Head to Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino to take part in the Native Art Market. Individuals can purchase a variety of items and the end is free to attend.

Aug. 19-20 – Santa Fe Indian Market on the Santa Fe Plaza – Take a trip to the 101st annual Indian Market. The event is free to attend and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 19 – Moonlight Alpaca Yoga at Windrush Alpacas – Clovis, NM will be hosting a charity event to help a local organization. Attendees can enjoy yoga with the alpacas. Attendees will also need to bring their own yoga mats and light refreshments will be offered at the event.

Aug. 19 – Plein Air Painting with Jivan Lee – San Cristobal, NM is inviting attendees to take part in a four-hour workshop. Attendees will be able to take in a real-life perspective for their landscape painting. Materials will not be provided.

Aug. 19 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 19 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, N.M. is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 2023. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

Aug. 19,22 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. Open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 24 – Drag Bingo! – New Mexico Out Business Alliance invites individuals to network, discuss and get involved with the Santa Fe LGBTQ+. The event is free to attend and all are welcome. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the El Rey Court.

Aug. 24 – The Rodeo at Tamaya – Visit Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. for a rodeo. The event will be hosted at The Stables at Tamaya. Attendees can enjoy live barrel racing, and a variety of events Tickets range from $10 to $25+.

Aug. 24 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, N.M. kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

🔶Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA to perform free Downtown Albuquerque concert – A founding member of Wu-Tang Clan is set to perform a free concert in downtown Albuquerque. GZA will be performing, backed by the Phunky Nomads, on September, 16 as part of the Burque Live concert series. The show will be from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with Central Ave. closed from 5th Street to 8th Street. The show is free but people will have to register ahead of time online.

🔶 List: Places to get a pumpkin spice latte in Albuquerque – With fall just around the corner, many are anxiously awaiting the return of pumpkin-spice lattes. Whether you love the sweet drinks or hate them, they will be hitting Albuquerque shops soon – with some even here already. View the full list of the fall menu release dates for some coffee shops around Albuquerque here.

🔶 Albuquerque FBI: Online scam reports on the rise in 2023 and how to avoid them – The Federal Bureau of Investigation tracks scam reports from across the nation. According to new data, New Mexicans have lost millions to online scams. “These numbers have continued to go up in all areas, which is surprising,” says Raul Bujanda, the special agent in charge of the FBI Albuquerque field office.

🔶 APS athletic event tickets shifting to online, cashless sales – With high school football right around the corner, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) announced Wednesday, Aug. 9 they are moving to a cashless ticketing sales system for all athletic events. Prior to this year, all ticket sales were cash only.

🔶 How millions in GRT funds are impacting the ABQ BioPark – Seven years, and more than $60 million later, the city is now about halfway through a 15-year tax to help spruce up the zoo and the rest of the BioPark. Over the next year, some of the biggest, most expensive projects are on deck.

🔶 How to prevent stormwater pollution in Albuquerque during monsoon season – Despite it being the driest start to monsoon season on record in Albuquerque, rain can come at any time before the season ends on Sept. 30. Last year, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a record 249 flash flood warnings during the monsoon, nearly doubling the previous high. In the case that heavy rain does occur this year, there are steps residents can take to prevent stormwater pollution in the Rio Grande.

🔶 Albuquerque shifting landfill and waste collection two hours earlier due to heat – Extreme summer heat is forcing the city of Albuquerque to shift landfill and waste collection hours. The city’s Solid Waste Management Department announced that starting Friday, July 21, the open hours at the Cerro Colorado Landfill and waste collection pick up will shift two hours earlier. The changes will last until August 20.

🔶 Albuquerque officials concerned over increase in water waste – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is already seeing an uptick in water waste violations. They also noted the two worst months are still ahead.

🔶 Local artist wins Sugar Skull Fun Run honor – Bernalillo County has announced the artist whose work will be represented in this year’s Sugar Skull Fun Run. Morgan Loven is a local artist and photographer whose artwork includes skateboards, tattoos, business logos, and promotional material.

🔶 ABQ Ride summer route partnership with New Mexico Wilderness Society – ABQ Ride is now introducing a summer route promotion in partnership with the New Mexico Wilderness Society. For the next several weeks, ABQ RIDE will promote a weekly route, each leading to a different destination. These include places like BioPark, Route 66 Open Space, and other places throughout Bernalillo County.

🔶 Albuquerque residents can apply for discount on their internet bill – Locals who need help covering the cost of internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill. The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To apply, go to this link.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New amendment allows buses to idle while heat advisory is in effect – Due to the excessive heat in New Mexico, an emergency amendment has been made to the New Mexico Administrative Code; it allows school buses to idle while students load and unload.

🔶 Santa Fe National Forest lifting fire restrictions – Recent rain and cloud cover has lowered the fire danger in the Santa Fe National Forest which means campfire and smoking restrictions will be lifted August 17 morning.

🔶 Game and Fish asking for public comment on bear hunting license regulations – There’s a bear boom in New Mexico, and the state is considering allowing more bear hunting. They’re now asking the public to weigh in on the proposed change. The top predators in the state, bears, are thriving according to New Mexico Game and Fish. And that could affect how many the state allows to be hunted next year. The proposal also includes minor changes to hunting licenses for cougars. The Game and Fish Department will hold a public meeting on all the proposed changes, in Raton on August 25th.

🔶 Special events planned for 2023 Balloon Fiesta during solar eclipse appearance – The most magical time of year in Albuquerque is quickly approaching. While the International Balloon Fiesta is always special, this year will be one for the books. Saturday, October 14, a little after 9 in the morning, the annular solar eclipse will be visible in the sky. It’s something the Balloon Fiesta team has had their sights set on for the past few years.

🔶 Official 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta poster released – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has released the Official Balloon Fiesta Serigraph Poster for its 2023, 51st annual event. This year’s serigraph poster was painted by Kevin A. Short.

🔶 New Mexico State Fair announces 2023 official fair beer – The official beer for the 2023 New Mexico State Fair has just been announced. This year’s official fair beer is Ex Novo’s “Dusty Spur,” a handcrafted American Pilsner.

🔶 2023 Music Fiesta headliner announced – The lineup for the 2023 Music Fiesta has been announced. Multi-Platinum selling country artist Lee Brice will be headlining the festivities on Saturday, October 14.

🔶 Here’s a list of New Mexico’s offerings for parents – With the new school year underway, New Mexico’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department is reminding parents of a range of resources that can help make life easier. View the list here.

🔶 List of haunted places in New Mexico – Around the world and the United States there are a variety of locations and places that are classified as haunted. Here in New Mexico, there is no shortage. View the list here.

🔶 BCSO conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout August – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout August. Starting Tuesday, August 1 through August 31, deputies will be looking for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

🔶 Public comment wanted on planned New Mexico highway improvements – New Mexico is planning on addressing over 1,300 transportation projects across the state. The public will be able to make comments on some proposals until August 25, 2023.

🔶 Rio Rancho police taking applications for Citizens’ Academy – Applications are now open for Rio Rancho Police Department’s Citizens’ Academy. The academy offers an opportunity to learn about the inner workings of the agency. Those looking to apply need to do so online at this link or in person at 500 Quantum Rd NE Rio Rancho, N.M. by September 5, 2023.

🔶New Mexico’s Carson National Forest implements fire restrictions – The U.S. Forest Service is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions across the Carson Nation Forest. The hope is to prevent wildfires. Violations of fire rules can end with a misdemeanor and fines of up to $5,000, according to the Forest Service.

🔶New Mexico Open bowling tournament to feature world-renowned competitors – Since its conception in 2004, the New Mexico Open bowling tournament has continued to grow in both competition and prize money. A total of 12 states, along with Canada and Mexico, will be represented at this year’s event with a total of 192 competitors. The competition will be fierce as it features plenty of accomplished bowlers.

🔶 New Mexico’s Lincoln National Forest starts fire restrictions – With the increasing risk of wildfires, the Lincoln National Forest is starting Stage 1 fire restrictions as of June 28, 2023. If caught violating the restrictions, visitors can face fines and even jail time.

🔶 Gross Receipts Tax drop goes into effect July 1 – Changes to the state’s Gross Receipts Tax are going into effect on July 1. The statewide portion of the tax will drop to 4.875%. The rate drop was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2022 and will be the first GRT rate reduction in 40 years. The rate was previously 5.125%.

🔶 Rough pavement alert: Contractor runs out of asphalt for I-25 repaving in Santa Fe – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

🔶 Arcosa in Belen to create 250 jobs – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.