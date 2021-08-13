What’s happening around New Mexico August 13 – August 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Aug. 13 – Aug. 19 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Aug. 13 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.

Aug. 13 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

Aug. 13 – 14 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Aug. 13 – 15 – Music Filled Weekends in Old Town – Summertime in Old Town returns this weekend with a regular schedule of live local music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the summer. Music ranging from mariachi to jazz will add to the ambiance of Old Town with great food, and unique shops.

Aug. 13 – 14 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

Aug. 7 – Nov. 27 – Downtown Walking Tours – The walking tours will resume Saturday, Aug. 7, and are free. Their tours are given every Saturday morning through the last weekend in November. If you would like to take a tour, no reservations are necessary. Meet the guide at 10 a.m. at 1st and Central by the movie theater and Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. Allow 1 ½ to 2 hours for the tour. If you have a group of over 5 people or want to schedule a week-day tour, call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

Aug. 14 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

Aug. 14 – ABQ Summerfest at Ventana Ranch Community Park – This free family-friendly event features an artisan market, Microbrew Garden, food trucks, and live entertainment from local acts. The event starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

Aug. 14 – Welcome Back Event – Mariah Duran – The City of Albuquerque Parks and Rec department is hosting a celebration at North Domingo Baca Skatepark to welcome back Albuquerque local and 2021 Tokyo Olympian – Mariah Duran. This free, family-friendly event will feature a rock wall, food trucks, a DJ, and chances to win prizes.

Aug. 14 – Homegirl Mercado – Visit El Chante Casa de Cultura for their Homegirl Mercado, where they’ll host many different vendors and local artists from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 – Plaza Fiesta Community Grower’s Market – The Plaza Fiesta Community Grower’s Market will come to the Mesa Verde Community Center this Saturday, August 14 at 3 p.m. and will continue each Saturday until further notice. There will be local vendors selling fruits, vegetables and other food, and other locally made goodies. Mesa Verde Community Center is located at 7900 Marquette NE.

Aug. 15 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Aug. 18 – Coronado Center Job Fair – Coronado Center is hosting a Job Fair for its retailers. It will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., near Sephora at Coronado Center. It is open to all applicants interested in working with one of our retailers in the center. Security and Janitorial Service providers will also be hiring. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes.

Around New Mexico

Events

July 7 – Sept. 5 – La Emi Summer Flamenco Series – The Lodge at Santa Fe announced the return of La Emi with a special summer showcase at The Benitez Cabaret, with special guest appearances by Vicente Griego and Gabriel Osuna, Olivia Rojas, Carlos Menchaca, and Daniel Peregrino. La Emi’s showcase will be held daily Wednesday through Sunday from July 7 to September 5. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in advance.

Aug. 14 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 14 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

Aug. 16 – 22 – Emergency Empty the Shelters Espanola Humane – BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting “Empty the Shelters: Big Dog & Cat Crisis” emergency adoption event Aug. 16 – 22, 2021, an effort to find loving forever homes for pets in shelters facing overcrowding. BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less for large dogs (40 lbs. or more), adult cats (six months or older), and senior dogs (seven years or older).

Aug. 19 – Into the Great White Sands: Photographs by Craig Varjabedian – The Western Heritage Museum announced the opening of a new exhibition: Into the Great White Sands: Photographs by Craig Varjabedian. The exhibition will be on display from August 19 – October 31, 2021. The fifty images selected for this exhibition of Into the Great White Sands are from his collection found in his recently published book of the same name.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 New COVID-19 UNMH Visitor Policy – All UNMH visitors are required to wear a hospital-provided procedural mask when they enter their facilities. Masks must be worn in all common areas including hallways, public bathrooms, and waiting rooms. Visitors may be asked to not wait in the waiting rooms due to space constraints and the need to maintain safe social distancing. Visitors should wait in their cars if unable to be in a patient’s room and must stay in the patient’s room while visiting. No visitor will be allowed to enter the facilities if they have a fever or are not feeling well.

🔶 Neighborhood Park Activate Program Accepting Applications – Announced last year, but put on pause due to the pandemic, the City of Albuquerque Neighborhood Park Activate program is accepting applications once again. Through this initiative, the City provides funding to neighborhood associations, community groups, educational institutions, and other non-profit organizations to bring community-led arts, culture, education, and recreation programs to city parks. To apply, organizations should visit the city’s website.

🔶 Bernalillo County Offering Numerous Gardening and Harvesting Courses and Webinars – Did you know that the Bernalillo County Extension Programs offer a wide variety of in-person and virtual courses and webinars on gardening, plants, canning, harvesting, beekeeping, and more? You can learn about cooking from your garden, food preservation, vegetable and fruit gardening, and brewing hops by visiting their website.

🔶 FCS Updating Housing & Neighborhood Economic Development Fund Plan and Needs Your Feedback – The City’s Family and Community Services (FCS) Department is updating their 2002 Housing and Neighborhood Economic Development Fund Plan, and want your feedback. FCS wants to learn more about the issues and opportunities in the study area.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Casa San Ysidro Closed Until Further Notice – Casa San Ysidro, the Albuquerque Museum’s historic house and property in Corrales, will be closed until further notice due to recent flooding. There will be no tours during the closure.

🔶 Postal Service Hiring in New Mexico – More than 100 jobs are available now in cities across New Mexico, including Albuquerque, Alamogordo, Carlsbad, Farmington, Las Cruces, Los Alamos, Roswell, Santa Fe, and more. Benefits include paid leave, holiday pay, and regular pay increases. Go to usps.com/careers, click on “Search Jobs,” select “New Mexico,” click “Start,” then click on the link for the appropriate job. A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements, and hourly pay are available on the website. Other positions are also available including mail handler assistant, mail processing clerk, and more.

🔶 FBI alerts New Mexicans to be on the lookout for business email compromise scams – The FBI is alerting New Mexico businesses, school districts, and government agencies to be on the lookout for business email compromise scams, which so far has cost more than $1 million in the state. In a typical business email compromise scheme, the victim receives an email they believe is from a company they normally conduct business with, but this specific email requests funds be sent to a new account or otherwise alters the standard payment practices. If you discover you are a BEC victim, immediately contact your financial institution to request a recall of funds and your employer to report irregularities with payroll deposits. As soon as possible, file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at bec.ic3.gov.