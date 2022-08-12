NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.

Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.

Aug. 12 – South Valley Growers Market – La Familia Growers Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents. Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Park, La Familia Grower’s Market bustles with residents looking for art, food, or agua frescas.

Aug. 12-14 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

Aug. 13 – Mobile Distribution & Community Clean-Up – Saturday morning at 10 a.m., the Who I Am Foundation volunteers will be hitting the streets of downtown Albuquerque once again for their bi-weekly care package distribution to the homeless and less fortunate. Volunteers will meet and greet in the parking lot off of 2nd and Central. 200 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 (2nd & Central).

Aug. 13 – Humble Coffee 8th Annual Birthday Bash – Join Humble Coffee in celebrating their birthday with live music, food trucks, and local vendors. Beer, cocktails, and not mention their very own Humble Coffee. Admission is always free. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aug. 13 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

Aug. 13 – Feature Film Showcase – High Desert Screening presents a Filmmakers Symposium. They are assembling a team of film professionals who will bring to the table experience and expertise from 5 different and distinct areas of the film industry. Stop by the South Broadway Cultural Center from 3:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Aug. 13 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

Aug. 14 – Rail Yards Market – The chefs will battle it out to win first place, as the number one Frito pie creator, based on the votes of the people who try the pies. Voting for your favorite chef will be done online. The famous Frito Fundraiser will be on July Sunday, 24th, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Located at the Rail Yards Market. For more information, you can visit their website.

Around New Mexico

Aug. 13 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Aug. 13 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Aug. 13 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Aug. 13 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

Aug. 14 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Aug. 17 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Aug. 18 – Feria Southside: Free Expo and Family Event – The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce and the City of Santa Fe Office of Economic Development are hosting Feria Southside, a free expo in support of the local business community off of Airport Road and in the Southside area. All local businesses are invited to showcase their products and services at Feria Southside. Free educational entrepreneurial resources will be available in both English and Spanish. This family-friendly Southside Fair is happening on Aug. 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of Police at 3300 Calle Maria Luisa.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 ABCWUA Encourages Harvesting Rainwater – There is no better time but now to install a rainwater harvesting system. Rainwater harvesting involves collecting rainwater usually from rooftops, into a storage container such as above ground cistern. Water that is stored in rain barrels can then be distributed directly to individual plants, typically through a drip irrigation system which allows for more flexibility and increase options for landscape design and plants used. Rebate is based upon the total amount of rain that can be stored in rain barrels and cisterns.

🔶 Water Utility Authority Offering Rebates for Irrigation System Upgrades – Efficient irrigation saves water. The following rebates help you be more efficient with your outdoor water usage and reduce water waste:

WaterSense Smart Irrigation Controllers

Smart Flow Sensors

Smart Pressure Regulators

Rebate amount: 25% up to $100 Residential or $500 Commercial and includes the cost of professional installation.

🔶 Students Heading Back to School, Keep An Eye Out – Back to school is nearly here. Albuquerque Public Schools starts Wednesday, August 10, UNM starts Monday, August 22 and CNM starts on Monday, August 29. With so many students out and about, it’s important to keep an eye out for kids getting on and off school buses and crossing busy streets, slow down when driving in school zones, and remember there will be extra traffic around all schools, including UNM and CNM campuses. Help everyone get back to school safely.

🔶 Volunteers Needed for Grief Center – The Grief Center of Albuquerque is seeking volunteers. This local non-profit provides grief counseling and other services for children, individuals, and families who have lost a parent or loved one. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for this organization, visit their website.

🔶 Steps to Keep Your Pets Safe in Hot Summer Months – Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department wants to remind pet owners to be extra careful with pets during hot temperature months. With unseasonably high temperatures hitting or topping 100 degrees through August, the extreme heat can pose a danger to pets. Below are reminders from the Humane Society of the United States on ways to protect your pet:

Never leave your pets in a parked car. On a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels. On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within ten minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees.

On a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels. On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within ten minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees. Shade and water are must. Anytime your pet is outside, make sure he or she has protection from heat and sun (a doghouse alone does not provide relief from the heat) and plenty of fresh, cool water. Heat stroke can be fatal for pets.

Anytime your pet is outside, make sure he or she has protection from heat and sun (a doghouse alone does not provide relief from the heat) and plenty of fresh, cool water. Heat stroke can be fatal for pets. Avoid walking on asphalt. Asphalt gets very hot and can burn your pet’s paws.

Asphalt gets very hot and can burn your pet’s paws. Limit exercise on hot days. Take care when exercising your pet. Adjust the intensity and duration of exercise in accordance with the temperature. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours. Be especially careful with pets with white-colored ears that are more susceptible to skin cancer, and short-nosed pets.

Take care when exercising your pet. Adjust the intensity and duration of exercise in accordance with the temperature. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours. Be especially careful with pets with white-colored ears that are more susceptible to skin cancer, and short-nosed pets. Recognize the signs of heatstroke. Some signs of heatstroke are heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, restlessness, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, and unconsciousness.

If your pet shows symptoms of heatstroke, take steps immediately to gradually lower his or her body temperature and contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. In case of an emergency, it’s important to be able to identify the symptoms of heat stress caused by exposure to extreme temperatures. When in doubt, contact your veterinarian immediately. Follow these tips, and it could save your pet’s life:

Move your pet into the shade or an air-conditioned area.

Apply ice packs or cold towels to your pet’s head, neck, and chest, or run cool (not cold) water over your pet.

Let your pet drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes.

Take your pet directly to a veterinarian.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Beware of Fraudulent Contractors – FEMA and the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (NMDHSEM) caution disaster survivors to be aware of post-disaster fraud and scams. Attempts to scam residents can be made over the phone, by mail or email, through the internet, or in person.

Be aware of these contractor scams and warning signs:

Door-To-Door Solicitations

High-Pressure Sales or Scare Tactics

Demand for Cash, Unusually Large Down Payments, or Advanced Full Payment

Special Deals or Extremely Low Bids

Verbal Agreements, No Written Contract

Out of State, No Permanent Place of Business, No Insurance

Inadequate References

Being aware of these important clues can save you from substantial financial and emotional loss. Report suspicious activity of this kind to your local police department, the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-223-0814, or the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section in New Mexico: nmag.gov/consumer-protection-1.aspx or submit a complaint by visiting the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General’s (nmag.gov) page: secure.nmag.gov/ecs. You can also report the suspected fraud to the Better Business Bureau at (505) 346-0110 or visit bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-new-mexico-and-southwest-colorado.

🔶 SFNF Pecos and Las Vegas Offices to Begin Firewood Sales – The Pecos and Las Vegas offices on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will begin fuelwood permit sales when offices open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Personal wood gathering will be permitted in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District in areas that are not included in the current Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon closure area. The Pecos and Las Vegas offices will be selling Rowe Mesa green wood permits in addition to the dead and down permits.

Customers can purchase their permits in person by cash, check or credit card at the following locations:

· Forest Supervisor’s Office/Headquarters – 11 Forest Lane, Santa Fe, NM 87508 – 505-438-5300

· Coyote Ranger Station – 20 Private Drive 1707, Coyote, NM 87102 – 575-638-5526

· Cuba Ranger Station – 04b, County Road 11, Cuba, NM 87013 – 575-289-3264

· Española Ranger Station – 18537 US 84/285, Suite B, Española, NM 87532 – 505-753-7331

· Las Vegas Ranger Station – 32 S. Main Street Pecos, NM 87552 – 505-425-3534

· Pecos Ranger Station – 1926 N. 7th Street, Las Vegas NM 87701– 505-575-6121

The non-refundable $20 dead and down permits are for personal use only and are good for up to 10 cords. The 2022 permits, which expire on Dec. 31, 2022, are valid on the entire forest, except in designated wilderness areas. Fuelwood maps are posted on the SFNF website. Permit purchasers will receive load tags, a fuelwood cutting map, and guidelines for harvesting the wood.

🔶 Find Your Closest Farmers Market Online – Summer means lots of sunshine and with all that sun comes a bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables that you can get at farmer’s markets across the state.

🔶 New Mexico to send out final $250, $500 payment this week – A final economic relief check in the form of $250 or $500 dollars should arrive in most New Mexican’s bank accounts this week, as the state looks to wrap up its program aimed at helping residents battle back inflation and gas prices. The August rebate will go to roughly 800,000 New Mexicans who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the rebate program. For those who didn’t file taxes in 2021, rebate program applications closed on June 10, 2022. Single filers or those who filed taxes individually will receive $250 from the state, regardless of income. Joint filers or heads of households will receive a $500 payment from the state, regardless of income.