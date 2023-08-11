NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from August 11 – August 17.

Albuquerque

Aug. 11-13 – ISA 2023 International Tree Climbing Championship – This unique sporting event is calling tree climbers and arborists from around the world to compete. The event is free to attend and open to the public. The event starts at 8 a.m.

Aug. 11-12 – Turquoise United Gem Show – A variety of dealers will be at the Albuquerque Convention Center to sell turquoise. Attendees can shop from a large selection. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

Aug. 11-17 – Albuquerque Vegan Chef Challenge – Throughout the month of August the second annual will be taking place. A variety of local restaurants will be featuring a vegan menu item. Those who are participating are encouraged to vote, comment and post photos of their meals.

Aug. 11-17 – U-Pick Produce and Flowers – Big Jims Farms will allow attendees to pick local produce and flowers through October 2023. Individuals can attend the farm for free but will have to pay for items picked. There will also be farm tours, markets, farm animals, and more.

Aug. 11 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer ticket. Individuals must be 21 and over to attend and the event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 11 – Music Under the Stars – Check out Albuquerque Museum for its 32 season of music played in the Museum Amphitheater. Guests can listen to music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $17 to $40.

Aug. 11 – Family Picnic Night at the Botanic Garden – Head to the Botanic Garden and Aquarium to enjoy food, music and more. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and tickets range from $7 to $14.

Aug. 11 – Hotel Zazz Poolside Yoga – Head to Hotel Zazz to enjoy poolside yoga. Yoga is complimentary for hotel guests and $15 for non-guest.

Aug. 11 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

Aug. 11 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

Aug. 12 – Second Saturday: Institute for Applied Ecology – Head to the Casa San Ysidro to talk about native plants in the area, participate in a plant workshop and more. The event starts at 1 p.m. and is free to attend.

Aug. 12 – Thirst for the Outdoors: An Adventure Fair – Visit the First Annual Thirst for the Outdoors event where attendees can grab a beer and chat with a variety of outdoor experts. The event will have booths from a variety of outdoor businesses, non-profits and more.

Aug. 12 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

Aug.12,16 – Read to the Dogs – Each Saturday and Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. attendees can learn how to read or advance their skills to therapy dogs. Children can pick any book they’d like and read along. The event is free to attend and occurs at the East Mountain Branch Library.

Aug. 13 – Yoga and Brunch at El Pinto – Each Sunday in August head to El Pinto to enjoy a yoga class. Attendees will also get a $10 coupon to use at the restaurant. The class starts at 9 a.m.

Aug. 13 – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 15 – Tasty Tuesdays – Head to Hyder Park to enjoy a variety of food trucks, vendors, and music. The event is free to attend. The park event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 16 – Old Town Swing at the Orpheum! – The first and third Wednesday of the month attendees can head down to Old Town Swing. Attendees can learn swing dance lessons and more. The event is free but a $5 donation is suggested.

New Mexico

Aug. 11 – 2023 Music at the Museum Summer Concert Series – Head to Aztec, NM, for music at the museum. Guests can enjoy live music with unique seating at the Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village. Music will kick off at 7 p.m. The event is free but they do accept donations as well.

Aug. 12 – Enchanted Circle Bicycle Tour – Visit Red River, NM to participate in an 85 and 100-mile course. Attendees will experience e rewarding climbs, rolling hills, fast descents and hairpin turns. The tour includes full route support, stocked aid stations, music, food and libations.

Aug. 12 – Night Wonders Program – Take a trip to Watrous, NM to hear about the night sky and hear stories about nocturnal wildlife. The event will be a night guided tour. The event is free to attend.

Aug. 12 – Family Music Festivals – Visit Edgewood, NM to view live music from two western music bands. Tickets are $20 for adults and individuals under 17 can get in for free.

Aug. 12 – 2nd Saturday Art Hop – Truth or Consequences, NM is inviting the attendees to check out their downtown shops, galleries, and studios. Individuals can enjoy some nightlife, food, and music. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Aug. 12 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 12 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, N.M. is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 2023. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

Aug. 12,15 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. Open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 17 – Pride After 5 – New Mexico Out Business Alliance invites individuals to network, discuss and get involved with the Santa Fe LGBTQ+. The event is free to attend and all are welcome. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the El Rey Court.

Aug. 17 – The Rodeo at Tamaya – Visit Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. for a rodeo. The event will be hosted at The Stables at Tamaya. Attendees can enjoy live barrel racing, and a variety of events Tickets range from $10 to $25+.

Aug. 17 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, N.M. kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 APS athletic event tickets shifting to online, cashless sales – With high school football right around the corner, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) announced Wednesday, Aug. 9 they are moving to a cashless ticketing sales system for all athletic events. Prior to this year, all ticket sales were cash only.

🔶 How millions in GRT funds are impacting the ABQ BioPark – Seven years, and more than $60 million later, the city is now about halfway through a 15-year tax to help spruce up the zoo and the rest of the BioPark. Over the next year, some of the biggest, most expensive projects are on deck.

🔶 City of Albuquerque announces Route 66 sign grant program – Students around Albuquerque headed back to school Thursday morning. This is the first year of the new Albuquerque Public School calendar that mandated extra class time for students.

🔶 No accident: Happy Accidents named best bar team in US – Happy Accidents Bar is once again putting Albuquerque on the map by being named Best U.S. Bar Team at the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s 17th annual Spirited Awards. “It is possibly one of the hardest and most prestigious awards to get. Tales of the Cocktail is our, the bar industries’, Oscars, Emmys, it’s the pinnacle of everything,” said Tammy Bouma, bar manager and bartender.

🔶 ‘It’s their time right now’: Scorpions in Albuquerque – Albuquerque Reddit users have been posting online about an influx of scorpions in the metro area. According to Jason Schaller, curator of Entomology with the ABQ BioPark, the scorpions found in Albuquerque will most likely be either the lesser stripe tail scorpion or the striped bark scorpion, and neither poses a serious threat to people or pets.

🔶 How to prevent stormwater pollution in Albuquerque during monsoon season – Despite it being the driest start to monsoon season on record in Albuquerque, rain can come at any time before the season ends on Sept. 30. Last year, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a record 249 flash flood warnings during the monsoon, nearly doubling the previous high. In the case that heavy rain does occur this year, there are steps residents can take to prevent stormwater pollution in the Rio Grande.

🔶 Albuquerque shifting landfill and waste collection two hours earlier due to heat – Extreme summer heat is forcing the city of Albuquerque to shift landfill and waste collection hours. The city’s Solid Waste Management Department announced that starting Friday, July 21, the open hours at the Cerro Colorado Landfill and waste collection pick up will shift two hours earlier. The changes will last until August 20.

🔶 Albuquerque officials concerned over increase in water waste – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is already seeing an uptick in water waste violations. They also noted the two worst months are still ahead.

🔶 Local artist wins Sugar Skull Fun Run honor – Bernalillo County has announced the artist whose work will be represented in this year’s Sugar Skull Fun Run. Morgan Loven is a local artist and photographer whose artwork includes skateboards, tattoos, business logos, and promotional material.

🔶 ABQ Ride summer route partnership with New Mexico Wilderness Society – ABQ Ride is now introducing a summer route promotion in partnership with the New Mexico Wilderness Society. For the next several weeks, ABQ RIDE will promote a weekly route, each leading to a different destination. These include places like BioPark, Route 66 Open Space, and other places throughout Bernalillo County.

Albuquerque residents can apply for discount on their internet bill – Locals who need help covering the cost of internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill. The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

New Mexico Notices

Here's a list of New Mexico's offerings for parents – With the new school year underway, New Mexico's Early Childhood Education and Care Department is reminding parents of a range of resources that can help make life easier.

🔶 New Mexico State Fair announces 2023 official fair beer – The official beer for the 2023 New Mexico State Fair has just been announced. This year’s official fair beer is Ex Novo’s “Dusty Spur,” a handcrafted American Pilsner.

🔶 2023 Music Fiesta headliner announced – The lineup for the 2023 Music Fiesta has been announced. Multi-Platinum selling country artist Lee Brice will be headlining the festivities on Saturday, October 14.

🔶 9 habitat locations proposed for endangered New Mexico butterfly – Nine areas of New Mexico have been proposed as possible critical habitat sites for the endangered Sacramento Mountains checkerspot butterfly. The proposal for using the combined 1,637 acres was made by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday.

🔶 List of haunted places in New Mexico – Around the world and the United States there are a variety of locations and places that are classified as haunted. Here in New Mexico, there is no shortage. View the list here.

🔶 BCSO conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout August – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout August. Starting Tuesday, August 1 through August 31, deputies will be looking for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

🔶 Public comment wanted on planned New Mexico highway improvements – New Mexico is planning on addressing over 1,300 transportation projects across the state. The public will be able to make comments on some proposals until August 25, 2023.

🔶 Upgrades coming to six airports in New Mexico – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is putting over $9 million towards airport upgrades in New Mexico. The bulk of the funding will go towards runway lighting repairs at the Albuquerque Sunport.

🔶 Governor announces expansions to New Mexico PreK programs – The largest expansion to New Mexico’s PreK programs has been announced. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement at the White House States Convening on Child Care which brought together almost 100 state legislators.

Permit applications open for sandhill crane and pheasant hunts in New Mexico – Applications are now being accepted for special sandhill crane and pheasant hunting permits in New Mexico. The deadline to apply for these special permits is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16.

🔶 Where can you get the best tacos in New Mexico? – Tacos are a main staple in the typical New Mexican diet, and while there are many taco shop options, it can be hard to know which places are the best. Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of some New Mexico taco spots – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 500 reviews on Google.

Rio Rancho police taking applications for Citizens' Academy – Applications are now open for Rio Rancho Police Department's Citizens' Academy. The academy offers an opportunity to learn about the inner workings of the agency. Those looking to apply need to do so by September 5, 2023.

🔶New Mexico’s Carson National Forest implements fire restrictions – The U.S. Forest Service is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions across the Carson Nation Forest. The hope is to prevent wildfires. Violations of fire rules can end with a misdemeanor and fines of up to $5,000, according to the Forest Service.

🔶New Mexico Open bowling tournament to feature world-renowned competitors – Since its conception in 2004, the New Mexico Open bowling tournament has continued to grow in both competition and prize money. A total of 12 states, along with Canada and Mexico, will be represented at this year’s event with a total of 192 competitors. The competition will be fierce as it features plenty of accomplished bowlers.

🔶 New Mexico’s Lincoln National Forest starts fire restrictions – With the increasing risk of wildfires, the Lincoln National Forest is starting Stage 1 fire restrictions as of June 28, 2023. If caught violating the restrictions, visitors can face fines and even jail time.

🔶 Gross Receipts Tax drop goes into effect July 1 – Changes to the state’s Gross Receipts Tax are going into effect on July 1. The statewide portion of the tax will drop to 4.875%. The rate drop was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2022 and will be the first GRT rate reduction in 40 years. The rate was previously 5.125%.

🔶 Rough pavement alert: Contractor runs out of asphalt for I-25 repaving in Santa Fe – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

🔶 Arcosa in Belen to create 250 jobs – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.