NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from April 8 – April 14 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Apr. 8 – Sid Cutter: Man Above Town Exhibition Opening – Celebrate the opening Sid Cutter: Man Above Town as it gives visitors an insight into Sid Cutter’s life both in and outside of hot air ballooning. The exhibition draws on photos and personal items from the Sid Cutter Estate, as well as interviews with the people who knew Sid, to show another side of the “Father of Balloon Fiesta.” Visitors can also see the Olympic torch that Sid carried in his hot air balloon in 2002, in Albuquerque. The opening event begins at 4 p.m.

Apr. 8 – April ArtWalk – This edition will also be their 4 year anniversary. Come celebrate with a series of new art openings, parking lot and patio markets, and special performances.

Apr. 9 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet their guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

Apr. 9 – Free Tax Preparation – File your taxes for free with support from AARP Tax Aides. Visit Homewise in Albuquerque on Saturday, April 9. Appointments are required and space is limited. Translators will be onsite. Lunch will also be provided.

Apr. 9 – El Camino Real Trade Fair 2022 – Although scaled down for 2022, this event will still offer plenty of fun entertainment. The theme of this year’s event is “Our Connections with Mexico” and will feature: musical performances from the Atrisco Heritage Academy Mariachi band (at 10:00 AM & 11:00 AM), tours of the bilingual exhibit Birth of La China Poblana: How Mexico’s Women Stitched Together a Nation’s Identity, a scavenger hunt, with prizes, taking travelers on a journey from Mexico City to Santa Fe, activities for children, educational activities and presentations and more. This is all happening at Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Apr. 9 – FarmStrong Spring Festival – Join Rio Grande Community Farm for our first annual FarmStrong Spring Festival Fundraiser. This year they’re growing their typical plant sale into a festival to celebrate the seasonal transition into warmer weather and lengthening days. In addition to our plant sale, there will be races (5K, 10K, and Fun Run), live music, a beer garden, food trucks, local vendors, and family activities. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Apr. 9, 16 – The Great Ape-ril Tours – Visit the BioPark for the Ape Walk on special days in April to learn more about their great apes through educational stations. Exclusive Keeper Chats will consist of a public-side walk around gorillas and orangutans, a peek at the gorilla Bachelor Pad and a visit to chimpanzees. All proceeds go to help great apes in the wild.

Apr. 9-10 – 2022 Lobo Triathlon and Kids Race – UNM is hosting its annual triathlon with the reverse (run, bike, swim), and sprint distance race. Two laps around the UNM campus; a new bike course, and 400 Meters long course in the Seidler Natatorium. Kids Race is on Saturday, April 9, and the Adult Race is on Sunday, April 10. All proceeds benefit the UNM Health, Exercise and Sports Sciences (HESS) Youth Camp and Graduate Student Travel. No refunds. Unclaimed entries will be considered donations.

Apr. 9-10 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

April 14 – Solidarity with Ukraine Teach-in & Benefit Concert – Join The UNM International Studies program for a teach-in and benefit concert to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. The evening will feature musical performances by Iraqi composer and oud virtuoso Rahim AlHaj and Engine—an Argentinean-French band that embraces Afro-Latin rhythms, blues, rock, cumbia, funk, and hip hop. The event will include a direct (Zoom) communique with on-the-ground Ukrainian activists working with Ukrainian refugees in Poland; New Mexico migrant justice and Indigenous activists; and local Ukrainian voices. This is a pay-what-you-can event. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. All proceeds from the benefit will go towards refugee assistance.

Around New Mexico

Events

April 8-9 – Grants High School The Little Mermaid – The Grants High School Performing Arts Department will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Friday, April 8th, and Saturday, April 9th. Tickets for The Little Mermaid are now available online: https://secure.payk12.com/scho… This year’s production includes students from throughout the Grants Cibola County Schools in grades 3-12, as well as community and GCCS Staff members. Tickets for The Little Mermaid are $10.

Apr. 9 – Kids Stampede at the Zoo – Kids will compete in a fun run around the Spring River Zoo. Kids will run through six “Stampede Stations” that focus on animal locomotion. Registration is $10 and includes a T-shirt and medal. Trophies are awarded to the top three finishers. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.

Apr. 9 – City Easter Egg Hunt April 9 – Join the City of Santa Fe for the annual Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 9, at Ragle Park. The City is also working with the Santa Fe Little League to provide a fun-filled day at the park for the community. Opening Ceremonies will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Apr. 9 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

Apr. 9 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Apr. 9 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Apr. 9 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Apr. 9 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Apr. 10 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 ABCWUA offers tips on how to conserve water during spring – Spring is here and the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority has some tips on landscaping. Water Conservation Manager Carlos Bustos is reminding people to check their irrigation systems.

🔶 New Mexico BioPark Society’s Run for the Zoo back in person – The New Mexico BioPark Society’s 35th annual Run for the Zoo is back in-person May 1 after two years of being virtual. Runners can lace up their shoes and run through neighborhoods, the Bosque, and the zoo. Registration starts at $30 but will increase on April 9. For more information visit Run for the Zoo’s website and Facebook page.

🔶 International District Seeking Volunteers for Tree Planting in April – The International District neighborhoods are seeking volunteers to help with tree planting in late April. The tree planting is in conjunction with the Tree New Mexico initiative. Tree New Mexico provides instructions ahead of time, tools, maps to the tree planting location, and basic tree planting guidance. At the location, the hole is dug, the tree is planted and mulch is nearby, and the resident provides a hose and water.

The planting takes place on Saturday, April 30 at 8:30 a.m.

🔶 APD Warns of Scammers Posing as Law Enforcement Officers – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is sharing information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about a scam happening across the country involving people pretending to be law enforcement officers to extract personal identification information from individuals.

🔶 Time of Day Watering Restrictions Resume – As they do every year on this date, time-of-day watering restrictions go into effect now and run through the end of October. Sprinkler or spray irrigation is not allowed between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. from now until Oct. 31 to minimize losses to wind and evaporation. Because of the ongoing drought, fines for water waste violations – including watering outside of prescribed times – are doubled until September, although warnings are issued before fines are assessed.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Rail Runner requesting COVID feedback with new survey – The Rail Runner is asking for rider feedback on how people plan to use or could use the service. The survey asks how often people rode the train before and after COVID, the reason why they took the train, what kind of ticket they used, and what days they generally ride. The survey can be taken online.

🔶 Social Security Administration taking in-person, phone appointments – The Social Security Administration is resuming in-person services starting this Thursday. The SSA strongly encourages you to book an appointment online but they will also take walk-ins too. To book an appointment, visit the SSA’s website.

🔶 New Mexico launches adult high school diploma program – New Mexico is launching a new program to help citizens earn their high school credentials. The state is now recognizing adult diplomas awarded under the National External Diploma program. The program assesses reading, writing, math and work readiness. Adoption of the program is costing the state $250,000.

🔶 Girl Scout cookies will be around longer than usual – Girl Scout cookie season will be a little longer this year. The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails announced they are extending cookie season by an extra three weeks this year. The season will go through April 10.

🔶 Sandoval County enacts incentive program to stop illegal dumping – Illegal dumping remains a problem in Sandoval County, but now there’s an incentive for residents to clean it up. Commissioner Dave Heil has set aside $10,000 for his discretionary funds for a new incentive program. So far, the city has posted 25 dumpsites up for cleaning. If you come across one not already listed, Commissioner Heil says you can notify the county about it. Then a code enforcement officer will go out, take pictures, and add it to the list. Visit the county’s website for a list of clean-up locations.

🔶 What you need to know about Santa Fe National Forest fuelwood permits – The Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District has postponed its fuelwood permit sales. All Santa Fe National Forest offices will start virtual sales of 2022 personal-use fuelwood permits on May 2. The Pecos/Las Vegas District decided to postpone the permit sales to help prevent damage to infrastructure and natural resources after the recent spring snow. Until the Santa Fe National Forest reopens its doors to the public, fuelwood permits will be conducted virtually over the phone by credit card.

🔶 Roosevelt County Declares Extreme Drought and Fire Danger – The Roosevelt County Board of Commissioners declared an extreme drought and fire danger emergency within the unincorporated areas of Roosevelt County during their regular Commission meeting April 5, 2022, with agricultural burning permitted. This was based upon current drought indices published by the U.S. Drought Monitor Report, lack of precipitation, low humidity, and abundance of wildland grass and dry, fine fuels that there is a serious likelihood of fire danger in Roosevelt County.