NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from April 29 – May 5 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

April 29-30 – Gathering of Nations Powwow & Miss Indian World Pageant – The Gathering of Nations Powwow is the largest Native American festival in North America, hosting over 3000 participants (dancers, singers, bands, vendors and more), from tribes across the United States and Canada. The Gathering of Nations Powwow is Friday & Saturday, April 29 & 30 in Tingley Coliseum and Around the NM Fairgrounds, Expo NM. Prices range from $15-$80.

April 30 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet the guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

April 29 – May 1 – Albuquerque Isotopes – The Albuquerque Isotopes take on Sacramento. Ticket information here.

April 30 – Rail Yards Market – The market hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/470573184605688/

April 30 – Casa Flamenca Tablao Flamenco Show – Casa Flamenca is bringing special guest artists-in-residence from Spain – internationally acclaimed flamenco guitarist Juani de La Isla, flamenco singer Miguel Rosendo and flamenco dancer Helmo Cortes.Tickets: $35 plus service fees. Buy your tickets below. Time: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Apr. 30 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 5.

April 30 – Art Along the Rio Grande – Art Along the Rio Grande will be on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to the public. The event will celebrate the art, nature, and community of the South Valley. Attendees will be able to walk the grounds of the historic Gutiérrez Hubbell House and view or purchase items from 25 local artists. There will also be food trucks and kids activities at the event. For more information, visit http://gutierrezhubbellhouse.org/art-along-the-rio-grande-2022/.

May 5 – SOMOS Albuquerque 2022 – SOMOS Albuquerque is a city-wide festival that will showcase the very best Albuquerque has to offer, including world-class entertainment, food vendors & local restaurants, craft brewing, arts and culture organizations, nonprofits, and technology companies.

Until May 29 – Beyond Van Gogh – Beyond Van Gogh is a new truly immersive experience. The show is projected on every surface around you, this makes you feel as though you have stepped directly into a Van Gogh painting. Tickets are on sale at vangoghalbuquerque.com The cost will be $39.99+ for adults and $23.99+ for children. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Around New Mexico

Events

April 29 – Railyard Arts District Last Friday Art Walk – Housed in spacious warehouse-style buildings, all within walking distance, the galleries include Blue Rain Gallery, Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, Evoke Contemporary, Form & Concept, LewAllen Galleries, Tai Modern, Zane Bennett Contemporary Art, and the internationally renowned SITE Santa Fe art space. Galleries are open year-round and feature an Artwalk from 5 to 7pm the last Friday of every month.

April 30 – ReinART Productions presents a screening of Romero & Julia In a Southwest Side Story

a musical by Gershon Sigel produced and filmed at the Armory for the Arts in 1985 2:00 p.m. free donations gratefully accepted

April 30 and May 1 – Santa Fe Society of Artists Outdoor Fine Art Show – The nonprofit Santa Fe Society of Artists gives visitors to Santa Fe’s historic downtown arts district an opportunity to enjoy fine painting, printmaking, photography and sculpture while meeting personally with the artists. Located at 122 W Palace Avenue, just west of the Historic Santa Fe Plaza in the First National Bank Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 2 – Monday Funday at Meow Wolf: NM Appreciation – Make the first day of the workweek a little less Monday and a lot more Funday with Meow Wolf’s weekly New Mexico appreciation discount. This weekly promotion starts at 3:00 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are half price for NM residents with promo code MONDAYFUNDAY.

May 5 – The Santa Fe Artists Market – Enjoy fine art and crafts by local artists. This outdoor market offers a wide variety of Santa Fe’s best in pottery, jewelry, painting, photography, furniture, textiles and more! Look for us every Saturday, March through December, at the West Casitas in the Railyard North of the Water Tower. It is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 ABCWUA offers tips on how to conserve water during spring – Spring is here and the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority has some tips on landscaping. Water Conservation Manager Carlos Bustos is reminding people to check their irrigation systems.

🔶APS students make soap for those experiencing homelessness – Offering a helping hand to students in need. After multiple attempts, Cecilia Romero APS Career Enrichment Center Instructor received a grant for her students to make handmade soap and lip balm that will be donated to people in need. The handmade items will be donated to Albuquerque Public Schools McKinney-Vento Program, which helps students that experiencing homelessness.

🔶‘Bloom with a Purpose’ fundraiser to help the homeless – Tenderlove Community Center works to help the homeless achieve stable, self-supporting lives for themselves and their families. They are holding an online fundraiser to achieve their mission. The virtual fundraiser will be held on April 30 starting at 5 p.m. The hour-long event will feature guest speakers, videos, and an auction. Tickets will be $25 each. They are looking to reach their goal of $50,000 to continue to build the program and provide services to individuals at the community center.

🔶Albuquerque Biopark to host summer concert series – Tickets are now on sale for the Albuquerque Biopark concert series. It features performances from national entertainers and local bands. Visitors can pick either the garden or zoo to listen to music. Performs include local group, Red Light Cameras, and nationally known Nosotros and The Ghost of Paul Revere. The series is set to kick off Friday, June 3.

🔶State report suggests Albuquerque Public Schools cut costs, close schools – With a 17% decline in student enrollment over the last decade, a new state report suggests Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) should “right-size” its workforce and consider “consolidating” classrooms. While the Legislative Finance Committee report doesn’t specifically call for job cuts or school closures, it suggests APS is faced with the “challenge of adjusting its workforce and physical infrastructure to the reality of its declining student population.”

🔶 APD Warns of Scammers Posing as Law Enforcement Officers – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is sharing information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about a scam happening across the country involving people pretending to be law enforcement officers to extract personal identification information from individuals.

🔶 Time of Day Watering Restrictions Resume – As they do every year on this date, time-of-day watering restrictions go into effect now and run through the end of October. Sprinkler or spray irrigation is not allowed between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. from now until Oct. 31 to minimize losses to wind and evaporation. Because of the ongoing drought, fines for water waste violations – including watering outside of prescribed times – are doubled until September, although warnings are issued before fines are assessed.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Cannabis Still Illegal on SFNF – Although New Mexico has legalized the recreational use of marijuana, the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) wants to remind visitors that nothing has changed within forest boundaries. Under the federal Controlled Substances Act, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. The possession of marijuana on federal lands is illegal and subject to federal enforcement. The current closure order, which is in effect until Dec. 31, 2023, authorizes Forest Service law enforcement officers to issue citations to violators. Possessing, storing, or transporting marijuana in the forest is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by a fine of no more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations and/or imprisonment for not more than six months.

🔶Visit three stunning National Parks in one location – The weather is starting to warm up, leaving more time to experience the wonders of the Land of Enchantment. Los Alamos is the gateway to three National Parks offering scenic beauty and history. It shares a border with these National Parks, Bandelier National Monument, Valles Caldera National Preserve, and Manhattan Project Historical Park.

🔶 New Mexico launches adult high school diploma program – New Mexico is launching a new program to help citizens earn their high school credentials. The state is now recognizing adult diplomas awarded under the National External Diploma program. The program assesses reading, writing, math and work readiness. Adoption of the program is costing the state $250,000.

🔶 What you need to know about Santa Fe National Forest fuelwood permits – The Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District has postponed its fuelwood permit sales. All Santa Fe National Forest offices will start virtual sales of 2022 personal-use fuelwood permits on May 2. The Pecos/Las Vegas District decided to postpone the permit sales to help prevent damage to infrastructure and natural resources after the recent spring snow. Until the Santa Fe National Forest reopens its doors to the public, fuelwood permits will be conducted virtually over the phone by credit card.