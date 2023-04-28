NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from April 28 – May 4.

Albuquerque

April 28 – Enchantment Awards – Visit Popejoy Hall to see the top performers from high schools across the state. There will be performances by students and the event will showcase artistry and accomplishments of drama students and teachers. The event will run from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $42.

April 28 – Fused Glass Flowers – Check out Creativity Warehouse from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to create a fused glass art piece. Guests will be able to create two flowers and take them home. Tickets for the event are $85 and it runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 28-29 – Gathering of Nations – Head to one of the largest gatherings of Native American culture, dance, art, and more at Expo New Mexico Attendees can enjoy a giant celebration of tribes all across the continent. Ticket prices range from $15 to $45.

April 28-29 – American Indian Week and Spring Arts Market – Enjoy the final weekend of American Indian Week. Dances will be hosted on Friday at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a market that will also feature dancing, shopping and more.

April 28-29 – Native Guitars Tour – Enjoy a music, art and fashion festival. Each day will feature a variety of shows, music and shopping. Attendees can check out different events at different locations.

April 29 – 10th Annual Wine & Wishes – Support Make-A-Wish New Mexico by heading to their annual benefit event. The event will be celebrating World Wish Day and highlight the work the organization does. Guests will enjoy, live entertainment, music, dinner and more. Tickets are $50.

April 29 – Brawl on the Bosque – Revel Entertainment will be hosting another fight night. Guests can attend the show at 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary per seat.

April 29 – Free Make and Take Spinner – Color Wheel Toys is inviting families to come along and make a free CD spinner. Guests will make a recycled craft. The event is free to attend and runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is suggested for ages 3 and up.

April 29 – Local R/C Car Race – Visit this unique event to learn more about races and the hobby of racing. Children 12 and under can take a race class for $10 and 12 and older can take a class for $20. There are a variety of events hosted throughout the year.

April 29 – Native STEAM Day – Visit Explora during Gathering of Nations weekend. Attendees can enjoy interactive exhibits and more at the event. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 29 – Relax Paint and Sip – Enjoy a chair massage, your choice of beverage, and your art piece and even purchase some local art. Guests can take the time to unwind and enjoy the day. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with tickets at $75.

April 30 – 7th Annual Car Show – Head to the New Mexico Veterans Memorial for a car show. The event will start at 10 a.m. Attendees can enjoy vendors, entertainment, and more.

April 28-May 1 – City Nature Challenge ABQ – Those who live in the areas of Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia Counties are invited to explore community nature. Those who would like to take part can go to a local event or participate on their own.

May 3-4 – New Mexico Activities Association – State Tennis Championships – The state championships will be hosted at a variety of locations across the state. The Individual Singles and Doubles Championships will occur on these days.

New Mexico

Apr. 28-29 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits make their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

Apr. 28-30 – Live Horse Racing –Visit Sunray Park & Casino for Live Horse Racing in Farmington, NM. Post time will be at 2:15 p.m. Admission is free and is open to all ages.

April 29 – 2nd Annual Rock & Mineral Tailgate Sale – Head to Silver City, NM for a rock and gem show. Attendees can enjoy shopping for a variety of items from vendors. There will be activities for children as well. The event is free to attend and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 29 – Aaron Watson featuring Will Banister – Portales, NM is gearing up for a concert at Eastern New Mexico University. Attendees can enjoy the music performance which starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $50.

April 29 – ¡mira! Las Cruces Festival 2023 – Head to Las Cruces, NM for this free family event. The event will highlight the art and culture, cuisine, music, and outdoor recreation. Guests can enjoy the festival from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

April 29 – ArtWalk Santa Fe @ Cafecito – Santa Fe, NM is hosting this first ArtWalk located at Cafecito. Guests can enjoy art, food, and music. The event is free to attend and runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Apr. 29 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country. Serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico.

April 29-30 – La Viña Winery Spring Wine Festival 2023 – Anthony, NM will be hosting the spring wine festival. The festival will feature wine tastings, food, and more. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Adult admission is $20 for ages 21+ and $10 for ages 12 to 20.

Apr. 30 – Railyard Artisan Market – Art from local creatives will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe Artists Market located at the Santa Fe Railyard, near the water tower.

Apr. 30 – Jazz at the Alley – The Alley Cantina in Taos hosts live music every Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant offers New Mexican pub fare and Southern BBQ.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque public pools in need of lifeguards – With summer just around the corner, many are gearing up to soak up the sun and hit the pools. Before you can do that, the city is calling on all lifeguards. The aquatics division needs to hire 150 more lifeguards in order to open all Cty of Albuquerque swimming pools this summer.

🔶 Animal Welfare is expecting! Kitten and puppy showers – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is preparing for an influx of orphaned kittens and puppies now through the summer season. The city is hosting a virtual kitten and puppy shower through Apr. 30 to help provide for the young animals.

🔶 Summer Music returns to Old Town – Every weekend starting in June and July Albuquerque residents can enjoy music in Old Town. There will also be food, music, and local shops to enjoy. The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There are performances starting May 6.

🔶 New National Cemetery coming to Albuquerque area – There is a new National Cemetery planned for the western area of Albuquerque. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced in February 2023 that they purchased 230 acres of land near the Petroglyph National Monument. The cemetery will offer new burial grounds that will allow veterans to receive official burial sites once the Santa Fe National Cemetery runs out of land.

🔶Spring & Summer events at the ABQ BioPark – The Albuquerque BioPark is gearing up for some activities. Run for the Zoo kicks off on May 7 and Garden Music will start on June 8.

🔶KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title 1 schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Wildfire Watch – With wildfire season now here, keep an eye on red-flag warning days and be mindful of fire hazards. KRQE News 13 will provide New Mexico fire updates here.

🔶 Mark your calendar: Solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico – NASA has released a map showing the paths for the 2023 annular eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. New Mexicans will get a chance to see the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, since the eclipse path will span from Oregon to Texas.

🔶 New Mexico ‘Monster’ baseball prospect is LSU bound and draft probable – The New Mexico high school baseball community has produced its fair share of MLB All-Stars. Some of the newer talents include Alex Bregman of Albuquerque and Trevor Rogers of Carlsbad.