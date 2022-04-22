NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from April 22 – April 28 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Apr. 16 – 23 – Shared Roots: A Celebration of Afro-Latinx Culture – The festival is a weeklong series of bilingual events that highlight diverse voices from the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Spain. Among the scheduled offerings are musical performances, film discussions with panels, a literary reading, a culinary feast, dance, visual arts presentations, and a closing concert. All events are open to the public and admission is free to most events.

Apr. 23 – On the Rocks: World Penguin Trivia Night – Join the BioPark for an adults-only night of fun in the Penguin Chill building. This event will feature dinner, drinks, volunteer discovery stations about penguins, and penguin-themed trivia. Come “flex” your penguin knowledge in a scavenger hunt-style twist on a classic bar trivia game (no studying required). The gates for this event will be open from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.

Apr. 23 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet the guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

Apr. 23 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 5.

Apr. 23 – Los Poblanos April Social – Visit the Los Poblanos Historic Inn and organic farm. Spouses will be able to enjoy exploring together the “Farm Shop”. Along with their “made in New Mexico” lavender collection items they also have a variety of local vendors to shop from. You can also pick up a fresh pastry, espresso, or sandwich made fresh each morning for the farm market shop. The event begins at 10:30 a.m.

Apr. 23 – CABQ Neighborhood Cleanup Month – The City’s Solid Waste Management Department and Keep Albuquerque Beautiful are moving One Albuquerque Cleanup Month into the southwest quadrant of the City Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tower Park.

Apr. 23-24 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Apr. 24 – South Valley Pride Day – The annual South Valley Pride Day Celebration is back and will be held on April 24, beginning with a parade at 11 a.m. followed by the fiesta activities from noon to 5 p.m. at Westside Community Center. This year’s event will again honor outstanding County Commission District 2 citizens for their volunteer work and contributions to improving the quality of life in Bernalillo County.

Apr. 24 – In-person Guided Tour of the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Library – On Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m., Librarian Teresa La Chance will provide an in-person tour of the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Library. The process and accomplishments of organizing and cataloging the wealth of military history information will be presented.

Apr. 27 – Hotel Albuquerque and Sawmill District Hiring Event – Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town will be hosting a hiring fair on April 27 from 1 – 4 p.m. as spring and summer kick back into gear. Hiring managers will be seeking to fill a variety of positions at Hotel Albuquerque and its venues as well as within Sawmill Market and the District. Front and back-of-house positions are available, including servers, cooks, dishwashers, maintenance staff, housekeepers, and more.

Around New Mexico

Events

Apr. 22-23 – 3rd Annual Earth Day Science Fiesta – Come down to Whitfield Wildlife Conservation Area to help celebrate our planet for the 3rd annual Earth Day-Science Fiesta. Several organizations will be there and provide free family-friendly educational activities, live animals, hikes, and more.

Apr. 23 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

Apr. 23 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Apr. 23 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Apr. 23 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Apr. 23 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Apr. 24 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Free Safety Assessments Offered to Downtown Albuquerque Residents and Businesses – The Valley Area Command of the Albuquerque Police Department is offering residents and businesses a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) survey for homes or facilities located in and around the Albuquerque Downtown area. A CPTED is a free service offered by the Valley Area Command (and by all Area Commands citywide) in which Crime Prevention staff conduct a site visit and look for potential vulnerabilities on the exterior and interior of homes and businesses, and generate a report with recommendations on deterring crime. To schedule a CPTED in the Downtown or surrounding neighborhoods, contact Laura Trujillo, Crime Prevention Specialist, at: ljtrujillo@cabq.gov.

🔶 Bernalillo County Announces Second Half Property Taxes Due – Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy Bearce reminds property owners the due date for the second half 2021 property tax bill was Monday, April 11, with payments delinquent after May 10. Payments may be paid online, deposited in a county dropbox (no postage required), or mailed and postmarked by May 10 to avoid any penalty and interest fees. Taxes can be paid online at: www.bernco.gov/treasurer; by credit/debit cards and eChecks; and in person at Bernalillo County at Alvarado Square.

🔶 City Office of Consumer Protection Offers Tips on Tax Refund Loans – Monday, April 18 was Tax Day, and the City’s Office of Consumer Protection is offering information about tax refund loans. There are many tax preparers who offer products to get your tax refund immediately, instead of having to wait for the IRS to send it. These products are actually loans – the tax preparer is loaning you money and taking your IRS refund to repay the debt you owe on the loan. For consumers looking to get their refund as soon as possible, this might seem like a great option, but consumers should consider the cost in interest and fees they are paying by taking out one of these loans.

For electronically filed returns, the IRS can issue a refund by direct deposit in as little as 2 weeks.

Worried your refund will take longer because you don’t have a bank or credit union account? Find safe and affordable account options with Bank On Burque. https://www.cabq.gov/legal/bank-on-burque.

🔶 ABCWUA offers tips on how to conserve water during spring – Spring is here and the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority has some tips on landscaping. Water Conservation Manager Carlos Bustos is reminding people to check their irrigation systems.

🔶 New Mexico BioPark Society’s Run for the Zoo back in person – The New Mexico BioPark Society’s 35th annual Run for the Zoo is back in-person May 1 after two years of being virtual. Runners can lace up their shoes and run through neighborhoods, the Bosque, and the zoo. Registration starts at $30 but will increase on April 9. For more information visit Run for the Zoo’s website and Facebook page.

🔶 Time of Day Watering Restrictions Resume – As they do every year on this date, time-of-day watering restrictions go into effect now and run through the end of October. Sprinkler or spray irrigation is not allowed between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. from now until Oct. 31 to minimize losses to wind and evaporation. Because of the ongoing drought, fines for water waste violations – including watering outside of prescribed times – are doubled until September, although warnings are issued before fines are assessed.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Cannabis Still Illegal on SFNF – Although New Mexico has legalized the recreational use of marijuana, the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) wants to remind visitors that nothing has changed within forest boundaries. Under the federal Controlled Substances Act, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. The possession of marijuana on federal lands is illegal and subject to federal enforcement. The current closure order, which is in effect until Dec. 31, 2023, authorizes Forest Service law enforcement officers to issue citations to violators. Possessing, storing, or transporting marijuana in the forest is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by a fine of no more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations and/or imprisonment for not more than six months.

🔶 National Park Service’s Pueblo Parks Group Implements Stage II Fire Restrictions – Due to the increased risk of wildfire in the region, the Pueblo Parks Group, which includes Bandelier National Monument, Fort Union National Monument, Pecos National Historical Park, and Valles Caldera National Preserve, will enter Stage II fire restrictions effective 8:00 am April 22. These restrictions are necessary to help land management agencies reduce fire risk and prevent wildfires.

Under Stage II restrictions:

• All fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal grills, and coal and wood stoves. The use of petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns, propane grills, or heating devices is allowed three feet or more from flammable material such as grasses or pine needles.

• Smoking is prohibited, except in enclosed vehicles or buildings.

• Welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame is prohibited.

• Operating or using any internal combustion engine off paved or gravel roads is prohibited. Generators are allowed if equipped with an approved spark arresting device and used in an area that is barren or clear of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.

• The use of all firearms (except those engaged in a lawful hunt) and explosives are prohibited, including but not limited to, fuses or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, and tracers or incendiary ammunition.

• The operation of motor vehicles off established roads, motorized trails, or established parking areas is prohibited, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway.

🔶RoadRUNNER Transit Change in Service Hours – Beginning Monday, April 25, 2022, weekday RoadRUNNER Transit routes, and the Dial-A-Ride service will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Aggie Transit routes will continue to operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays when the NMSU fall and spring semesters are in session. Saturday routes and Dial-A-Ride will be shortened from the current pandemic hours of operations and instead will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Saturday, April 30, 2022. The Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal will be open the same hours as route operations Monday through Saturday.

🔶 New Mexico launches adult high school diploma program – New Mexico is launching a new program to help citizens earn their high school credentials. The state is now recognizing adult diplomas awarded under the National External Diploma program. The program assesses reading, writing, math and work readiness. Adoption of the program is costing the state $250,000.