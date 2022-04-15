NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from April 15 – April 21 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Apr. 16 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet their guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

Apr. 16 – Hide & Peep: Egg Hunt Egg-stravaganza – Visit Cottonwood on Saturday, April 16th for a fun and family-friendly event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The first 150 attendees that bring a school supply donation to support local students will receive a free goodie bag for the Egg Scavenger Hunt.

Apr. 16 – The Great Ape-ril Tours – Visit the BioPark for the Ape Walk on special days in April to learn more about their great apes through educational stations. Exclusive Keeper Chats will consist of a public-side walk around gorillas and orangutans, a peek at the gorilla Bachelor Pad and a visit to chimpanzees. All proceeds go to help great apes in the wild.

Apr. 16 – EarthFest Cookout Rio Grande Location – In honor of La Montanita Food Co-op’s month-long mother-loving celebration, the Rio Grande and Santa Fe locations will be having a cookout. Come out to share good food with your neighbors while supporting your community, catch some live music, learn about community favorite vendors and shop their weekend flash sales. They will be grilling burgers, brats, and they will also have plant-based options available. Proceeds will benefit the New Mexico Wildlife Federation

Apr. 16-17 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Apr. 16 – 23 – Shared Roots: A Celebration of Afro-Latinx Culture – The festival is a weeklong series of bilingual events that highlight diverse voices from the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Spain. Among the scheduled offerings are musical performances, film discussions with panels, a literary reading, a culinary feast, dance, visual arts presentations, and a closing concert. All events are open to the public and admission is free to most events.

Apr. 18 – Better Call Saul Watch Party Premiere – Marq and Ed from The Breaking Bad Store ABQ are back as your watch party hosts for the Final Season of Better Call Saul. There will be raffles, prizes, special appearances, live painting by Cloudface, and of course watching our favorite lawyer break bad! All proceeds go to Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization which has been producing quality youth theatre in Albuquerque for over 15 years.

Apr. 21 – Planning Department Hosting Community Walks – The Planning Department is hosting a series of Community Walks in various quadrants and neighborhoods across Albuquerque as part of their Community Planning Area (CPA) Assessments, and the public is invited to attend! This month, the focus is the Southwest Mesa, and the Community Walks will take place every Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m.

Apr. 21 – 12th Annual UNM Sustainability Expo – The event will take place on Thursday, April 21 from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm on Cornell Mall [adjacent to the Student Union Building], and will feature a growers’ market, educational displays, and interactive exhibits. The theme of this year’s event is Grow Together | Act Together, and will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about sustainable practices, connect with community partners, and take action.

Around New Mexico

Events

Apr. 16 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

Apr. 16 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Apr. 16 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Apr. 16 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Apr. 16 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Apr. 17 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 City Office of Consumer Protection Offers Tips on Tax Refund Loans – Monday, April 18 is Tax Day, and the City’s Office of Consumer Protection is offering information about tax refund loans. There are many tax preparers who offer products to get your tax refund immediately, instead of having to wait for the IRS to send it. These products are actually loans – the tax preparer is loaning you money and taking your IRS refund to repay the debt you owe on the loan. For consumers looking to get their refund as soon as possible, this might seem like a great option, but consumers should consider the cost in interest and fees they are paying by taking out one of these loans.

For electronically filed returns, the IRS can issue a refund by direct deposit in as little as 2 weeks.

Worried your refund will take longer because you don’t have a bank or credit union account? Find safe and affordable account options with Bank On Burque. https://www.cabq.gov/legal/bank-on-burque.

🔶 ABCWUA offers tips on how to conserve water during spring – Spring is here and the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority has some tips on landscaping. Water Conservation Manager Carlos Bustos is reminding people to check their irrigation systems.

🔶 New Mexico BioPark Society’s Run for the Zoo back in person – The New Mexico BioPark Society’s 35th annual Run for the Zoo is back in-person May 1 after two years of being virtual. Runners can lace up their shoes and run through neighborhoods, the Bosque, and the zoo. Registration starts at $30 but will increase on April 9. For more information visit Run for the Zoo’s website and Facebook page.

🔶 International District Seeking Volunteers for Tree Planting in April – The International District neighborhoods are seeking volunteers to help with tree planting in late April. The tree planting is in conjunction with the Tree New Mexico initiative. Tree New Mexico provides instructions ahead of time, tools, maps to the tree planting location, and basic tree planting guidance. At the location, the hole is dug, the tree is planted and mulch is nearby, and the resident provides a hose and water.

The planting takes place on Saturday, April 30 at 8:30 a.m.

🔶 APD Warns of Scammers Posing as Law Enforcement Officers – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is sharing information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about a scam happening across the country involving people pretending to be law enforcement officers to extract personal identification information from individuals.

🔶 Time of Day Watering Restrictions Resume – As they do every year on this date, time-of-day watering restrictions go into effect now and run through the end of October. Sprinkler or spray irrigation is not allowed between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. from now until Oct. 31 to minimize losses to wind and evaporation. Because of the ongoing drought, fines for water waste violations – including watering outside of prescribed times – are doubled until September, although warnings are issued before fines are assessed.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Valencia County Sheriff releases public safety announcement for Tome Hill Walk – Law enforcement officials are reaching out to the public to inform them of potential road hazards during the Tome Hill Walk scheduled to take place on April 15, 2022. Due to fire suppression efforts in the Tome Adelino district, Fire Department’s heavy machinery and equipment will be entering highway 47 near Church Loop Road. It is recommended that pedestrians walking north on Highway 47 use La Entrada Road to limit the risk. Fire crews have been notified of the event and will proceed with caution due to the expected high volume of pedestrian traffic in the area. Electronic signs will be placed along Highway 47 in the area to warn motorists as well as pedestrian traffic of the hazard. Law Enforcement would like everyone to remain safe during this holiday event.

🔶 Santa Fe City Office, Facilities Schedules for Good Friday – All city of Santa Fe virtual administrative offices, in-person offices, and recreational facilities will close at noon on Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday. All Santa Fe Public Library branches will close at 1:00 p.m.

Recreation centers will be open during the following hours:

· Fort Marcy – 6:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

· Salvador Perez – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

· GCCC – 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

· All pools will close at 11:30 a.m. at all three recreation facilities

Senior Services will close at 12 p.m. Home-bound meals will be delivered in the morning. Transportation will also close at 12 p.m., and the last call will be taken at 11 a.m.

Santa Fe Trails and Santa Fe Ride will operate on a regular schedule on Friday and through the weekend.

Trash and recycling pickup will also continue as scheduled. Please ensure that carts are placed curbside by 7 a.m. on your collection day.

🔶RoadRUNNER Transit Change in Service Hours – Beginning Monday, April 25, 2022, weekday RoadRUNNER Transit routes, and the Dial-A-Ride service will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Aggie Transit routes will continue to operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays when the NMSU fall and spring semesters are in session. Saturday routes and Dial-A-Ride will be shortened from the current pandemic hours of operations and instead will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Saturday, April 30, 2022. The Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal will be open the same hours as route operations Monday through Saturday.

🔶 New Mexico launches adult high school diploma program – New Mexico is launching a new program to help citizens earn their high school credentials. The state is now recognizing adult diplomas awarded under the National External Diploma program. The program assesses reading, writing, math and work readiness. Adoption of the program is costing the state $250,000.

🔶 Rail Runner requesting COVID feedback with new survey – The Rail Runner is asking for rider feedback on how people plan to use or could use the service. The survey asks how often people rode the train before and after COVID, the reason why they took the train, what kind of ticket they used, and what days they generally ride. The survey can be taken online.

🔶 Girl Scout cookies will be around longer than usual – Girl Scout cookie season will be a little longer this year. The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails announced they are extending cookie season by an extra three weeks this year. The season will go through April 10.

🔶 What you need to know about Santa Fe National Forest fuelwood permits – The Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District has postponed its fuelwood permit sales. All Santa Fe National Forest offices will start virtual sales of 2022 personal-use fuelwood permits on May 2. The Pecos/Las Vegas District decided to postpone the permit sales to help prevent damage to infrastructure and natural resources after the recent spring snow. Until the Santa Fe National Forest reopens its doors to the public, fuelwood permits will be conducted virtually over the phone by credit card.

🔶 Roosevelt County Declares Extreme Drought and Fire Danger – The Roosevelt County Board of Commissioners declared an extreme drought and fire danger emergency within the unincorporated areas of Roosevelt County during their regular Commission meeting April 5, 2022, with agricultural burning permitted. This was based upon current drought indices published by the U.S. Drought Monitor Report, lack of precipitation, low humidity, and abundance of wildland grass and dry, fine fuels that there is a serious likelihood of fire danger in Roosevelt County.