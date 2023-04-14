NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from April 14 – April 20.

Albuquerque

April 14 – 15 – Ice Wolves vs. Oklahoma Warriors. For game times and ticket information, visit https://www.nmicewolves.com/

April 14 – Napoleon Dynamite – Join New Mexico Entertainment for the April Movie Night screening of Napoleon Dynamite at the Guild Cinema. Early bird ticket purchasers have the chance to win door prizes from local businesses and organizations around town including a custom poster created by artist Jeremy Montoya. The movie will start from 10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. on April 14. For ticket information, visit https://www.guildcinema.com/specialevents/.

April 14 – Science on Tap – Laser Bacon Adaptive Optics – Science on Tap is not your ordinary lecture series. Grab a beer from Bombs Away Beer Company and enjoy a relaxed presentation by scientists, researchers, and subject matter experts on various engaging science topics. The event is at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. The 21+ event is $5 per person from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

April 15 – New Mexico United vs. San Diego Loyal. The game starts at 7 p.m. For ticket information, visit https://www.newmexicoutd.com/2023-schedule/

April 15 – Selena the Show – From her looks to her voice, this show pays tribute to one of the best Mexican-American performers of our time. The event is at Revel Entertainment starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.

April 15 – The Music of Genesis & Phil Collins – Phil Collins’s one-of-a-kind drum work and songwriting have left an enduring mark on music. With the megaband Genesis and his numerous solo hits, Phil Collins—along with bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford—penned unforgettable hits that changed the landscape of rock and pop music. This symphonic tribute features two vocalists and the set list includes hits such as “Follow You Follow Me,” “Abacab,” “I Missed Again,” “Turn It on Again,” “Sussudio,” “One More Night,” “Take Me Home,” “Two Hearts,” and the iconic “In the Air Tonight.” Stuart Chafetz conducts. The event is at Popejoy Hall and starts at 8 p.m.

April 15 – 2023 AfroMundo Festival: Resistance & Creativity – AfroMundo explores the complexities of Latinidad throughout this bilingual series of music, dance, films, literature, culinary taste feasts, panel discussions and more. Featured regions include Honduras, Peru, Brazil, and the United States. All are welcome. Free event, but registration is necessary.

April 16 – The Heritage of US Route 66 in Albuquerque – The Albuquerque Historical Society and The New Mexico Route 66 Association will present an HISTORIC look at the “Mother Road” construction through the city of Albuquerque. The free event will be at the Albuquerque Museum located at 2000 MountainRd NW, Albuquerque. It starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

April 18-23 – Albuquerque Isotopes vs Oklahoma City Dodgers. For game times and ticket information, visit https://www.milb.com/albuquerque/tickets.

New Mexico

April 14 – Jon Pardi with Hailey Whitters – Jon Pardi with Hailey Whitters will bring a high-energy, high-volume live show to Pan American Center on Friday, April 14, 2023. For ticket information click here.

April 14 –Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family – Did you know T.rex isn’t the only type of Tyrannosaur? Learn about each member of the Tyrannosaurus family when you visit the Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family exhibit at the Farmington Museum.

April 15 – 43rd Annual Spring Arts and Crafts Fair – The Los Alamos Arts Council hosts the 43rd Annual Spring Arts and Craft Fair on the Fuller Lodge Art Center Lawn on April 15 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

April 15 – WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Get ready for WWE. Cody Rhodes will be in Rio Rancho. There will be the Smackdown Women’s Championship match, Six man tag team match, and Raw Women’s Championship fatal four-way match. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Ticket information can be found at https://www.rioranchoeventscenter.com/event/wwe-saturday-nights-main-event/

April 15 – Duke City Foodie Fest – Food trucks, Drinks, Bakeries, Local Vendors. Food competition & redemption. The event is hosted by Delectable Baking Co. from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 15 &16 – Creative Soul Scavenger Hunts – Get ready to experience the Santa Fe Plaza area like never before. This tour guide-designed immersive game is a departure from traditional scavenger hunts and allows visitors to get to know Santa Fe in a faster and deeper way. Do creative challenges, interact with locals to find interesting stories, and act as detectives on the hunt in this unique game. The scavenger hunts start at 10:30 a.m. and are $35 per person.

April 16 – The Santa Fe Symphony: One Love, One Planet – The Symphony and WildEarth Guardians jointly present One Love, One Planet, featuring the Sphinx Competition’s Robert Frederick Smith Prize winner, Samuel Abraham Vargas Teixeira, performing Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s charming nocturnal violin concerto in G Minor, op.80—the second of a three-year collaboration with the Sphinx Organization. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe. Tickets range from $22 to $80.

April 16 – Railyard Artisan Market – Art from local creatives will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe Artists Market located at the Santa Fe Railyard, near the water tower.

April 20 – 420 West Show with Ice Cube and Bone Thugs -N- Harmony – ICE CUBE returns to the Rio Rancho Events Center on Thursday, April 20, 2023 and this time he’s bringing the ORIGINAL MEMBERS of BONE THUGS -N- HARMONY. The event is at the Rio Rancho Events Center and starts at 5:15 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque public pools in need of lifeguards – With summer just around the corner, many are gearing up to soak up the sun and hit the pools. Before you can do that, the city is calling on all lifeguards. The aquatics division needs to hire 150 more lifeguards in order to open all Cty of Albuquerque swimming pools this summer.

🔶 Animal Welfare is expecting! Kitten and puppy showers – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is preparing for an influx of orphaned kittens and puppies now through the summer season. The city is hosting a virtual kitten and puppy shower through Apr. 30 to help provide for the young animals.

🔶 ‘One Albuquerque Cleanup Day’ returns April 22 – In honor of Earth Day, the City’s Solid Waste Management Department is inviting the community to participate in “One Albuquerque Cleanup Day.” The event is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, April 22.

🔶 Mural coming to EXPO New Mexico – A 200-foot-long mural will be painted at EXPO New Mexico. The mural is part of a partnership among Albuquerque’s Public Art Program, artist Andrew Fearnside, Artful Life, and Vision Zero. The mural will be displayed on the eastern wall along Lousiana Boulevard and the painting will take place Mar. 15 through Apr. 15.

🔶 New National Cemetery coming to Albuquerque area – There is a new National Cemetery planned for the western area of Albuquerque. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced in February 2023 that they purchased 230 acres of land near the Petroglyph National Monument. The cemetery will offer new burial grounds that will allow veterans to receive official burial sites once the Santa Fe National Cemetery runs out of land.

🔶Spring & Summer events at the ABQ BioPark – The Albuquerque BioPark is gearing up for some activities. Starting in April they will be celebrating the great apes of the zoo, on April 8 chimpanzees will be highlighted, on April 15 orangutans, and on April 22 gorillas. The NOAA Ocean Exploration will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden for a half-day development workshop on April 15. Run for the Zoo kicks off on May 7 and Garden Music will start on June 8.

🔶KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title 1 schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Wildfire Watch – With wildfire season now here, keep an eye on red-flag warning days and be mindful of fire hazards. KRQE News 13 will provide New Mexico fire updates here.

🔶 Mark your calendar: Solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico – NASA has released a map showing the paths for the 2023 annular eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. New Mexicans will get a chance to see the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, since the eclipse path will span from Oregon to Texas.

🔶 New Mexico ‘Monster’ baseball prospect is LSU bound and draft probable – The New Mexico high school baseball community has produced its fair share of MLB All-Stars. Some of the newer talents include Alex Bregman of Albuquerque and Trevor Rogers of Carlsbad.