NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from April 1 to April 7 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Apr. 1 – Re-Meet the KiMo – The City of Albuquerque has been upgrading the Historic KiMo Theatre over the last two years. The downtown landmark is hosting a free open house for the public so guests can experience the improvements. Between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., take a self-guided tour of the beloved building, grab a bite to eat from Kamikaze Food Truck, and listen to Felix y Los Gatos playing Latin blues. Adult visitors can enjoy a cocktail from Hollow Spirits as they learn more about the renovations.

Apr. 1 – 50+ Senior Tech Connect: A Tech Fair for Older Adults – The Department of Senior Affairs and DiverseIT is committed to helping seniors learn about the wide range of opportunities technology offers and ways it can increase their quality of life. The 50+ Senior Tech Connect Fair will be Friday, April 1, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center. There will be a wide variety of “technology education stations” for seniors to learn and engage, along with refreshments and prizes.

Apr. 1-3 – UNM Opera Theater Presents “Albert Herring” – The UNM Opera Theatre presents “Albert Herring,” a three-act opera by Benjamin Britten. Directed by Dr. Olga Perez Flora and Dr. Kristin Ditlow as conductor and music director. Shows are Friday, April 1, Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 3 at 2:00 p.m. in Keller Hall.

Apr. 2 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet their guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

Apr. 2 – 2022 Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest – Once again, the largest and most delicious food festival in the Southwest is taking over Main Street at Expo NM with a delicious outdoor block party. Come indulge outdoors with over 100 of the finest chocolatiers, coffee roasters, candy makers, bakers, breweries, wineries, and gourmet food companies. While an indoor marketplace will showcase regional chocolates to be sampled and purchased, the public is invited to enjoy the outdoor music stage and dining areas to savor divine chocolates and sip on world-class coffees, beer, wine, and cocktails.

Apr. 2 – Recuerda a Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta Celebration – The Recuerda a Cesar Chavez Committee will be focused on honoring the frontline essential workers including hospital workers, teachers, and farmworkers. They invite you to the classic car show, free health screenings and vaccine clinic, and blood donation drive. The first 25 blood donors receive a free Cesar Chavez or Dolores Huerta T-shirt. The event kicks off at 2:30 p.m.

Apr. 2 – Free De-Escalation Training – The Bernalillo County Health Equity Council (HEC) and the Albuquerque Community Safety Department (ACS) are co-hosting free Community De-Escalation Training for the public. These virtual trainings are geared toward anyone interested in being a Volunteer Community Responder or someone willing to engage with community members in distress or crisis. This may be as simple as giving someone a bottle of water on a hot day or talking with someone to assess if they need to be in the community with someone else, or if they are in need of additional resources. The next virtual De-Escalation training takes place Saturday, April 2, 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Apr. 2-3 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Apr. 2, 9, 16 – The Great Ape-ril Tours – Visit the BioPark for the Ape Walk on special days in April to learn more about their great apes through educational stations. Exclusive Keeper Chats will consist of a public-side walk around gorillas and orangutans, a peek at the gorilla Bachelor Pad, and a visit to chimpanzees. All proceeds go to help great apes in the wild.

Apr. 3 – Sensory Friendly Visits with the Easter Bunny – Between all the lights, music, and crowds, seeing the Bunny can be overstimulating for children with special needs. The Cottonwood Mall will be hosting a Sensory Friendly Visit with Bunny. Take a photo with Bunny at the Easter Bunny Photo Set. Register online.

Around New Mexico

Events

Apr. 2 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

Apr. 2 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Apr. 2 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmers’ Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Apr. 2 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Apr. 2 – Eggs ‘n Beggin’ Adoption Event – The City of Rio Rancho’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department will hold the Eggs ‘n Beggin Dog Parade and Costume Contest from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the Cabezon Recreation Center. Have your pet’s picture taken with the Easter Bunny and don’t forget to bring their Easter basket for the Easter Egg Hunt. Dress up your pet in their Easter best and participate in the pet parade and costume contest.

Apr. 2 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

Apr. 2 – Haven House’s First Annual Eggstravaganza – Help shield our children from domestic violence and spread awareness in our community. Join Haven House, The NM Avengers, and other community partners for lots of fun and activities including an egg hunt (beginning at 12:30 p.m.), bounce house, face painting, car show, and more.

Apr. 3 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 International District Seeking Volunteers for Tree Planting in April – The International District neighborhoods are seeking volunteers to help with tree planting in late April. The tree planting is in conjunction with the Tree New Mexico initiative. Tree New Mexico provides instructions ahead of time, tools, maps to the tree planting location, and basic tree planting guidance. At the location, the hole is dug, the tree is planted and mulch is nearby, and the resident provides a hose and water.

The planting takes place on Saturday, April 30 at 8:30 a.m.

🔶 APD Warns of Scammers Posing as Law Enforcement Officers – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is sharing information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about a scam happening across the country involving people pretending to be law enforcement officers to extract personal identification information from individuals.

🔶 Bernalillo County search for artists for public art projects – Bernalillo County is looking for artists for two new public art projects in the city. The first project will be for the Sunport Blvd. expansion, the budget is $60,000. This project is looking for art that represents the history, heritage, and landscapes along Sunport Blvd.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 NM Community Survey Seeking Public Feedback – The New Mexico Office of Substance Abuse Prevention is asking for public feedback on the annual New Mexico Community Survey. The findings from this survey are used to better understand substance use and misuse across New Mexico and to better target local prevention programming.

🔶 New Mexico SNAP participants can now use EBT cards online at Albertsons – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that New Mexicans who are receiving SNAP benefits will be able to use their EBT card to purchase eligible foods at Albertsons online starting March 24.

🔶 Girl Scout cookies will be around longer than usual – Girl Scout cookie season will be a little longer this year. The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails announced they are extending cookie season by an extra three weeks this year. The season will go through April 10.

🔶 Sandoval County enacts incentive program to stop illegal dumping – Illegal dumping remains a problem in Sandoval County, but now there’s an incentive for residents to clean it up. Commissioner Dave Heil has set aside $10,000 for his discretionary funds for a new incentive program. So far, the city has posted 25 dumpsites up for cleaning. If you come across one not already listed, Commissioner Heil says you can notify the county about it. Then a code enforcement officer will go out, take pictures, and add it to the list. Visit the county’s website for a list of clean-up locations.

🔶 New screenwriters training program for New Mexicans – The New Mexico Film Office announced a partnership with Stowe Story Labs to provide a new training program for New Mexican screenwriters. The program will be in three parts over six months and is designed to support emerging screenwriters in developing foundational skills for writing feature film or television scripts. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 6. For more information on the program and to apply visit https://www.stowestorylabs.org/new-mexico-film-office-screenwriting

🔶 What you need to know about Santa Fe National Forest fuelwood permits – The Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District has postponed its fuelwood permit sales. All Santa Fe National Forest offices will start virtual sales of 2022 personal-use fuelwood permits on May 2. The Pecos/Las Vegas District decided to postpone the permit sales to help prevent damage to infrastructure and natural resources after the recent spring snow. Until the Santa Fe National Forest reopens its doors to the public, fuelwood permits will be conducted virtually over the phone by credit card.