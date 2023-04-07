NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from April 7 – April 13.

Albuquerque

Apr. 7 – L’After Hours; Open Paint Night and Pop-Up Exhibit – Join Artisan ABQ for the first-ever after-hours event. The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and run til 8:30 p.m. Guests can try out new art supplies, bring in an art piece and check out their pop-up gallery, The event is free to attend and there will also be items for purchase.

Apr. 7 – Rock Paper Canvas – Head to North Fourth Art Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to enjoy an artist’s reception. The event will offer unique works from abstract artists.

Apr. 7 – Perspectives – Located at the Hoffmantown Shopping Center, The Gallery ABQ presents “Perspectives,” featuring pastel works from Nancy Schrock, oil and acrylic pieces from Amelia Myer, and fused glass from Lunda Weiss. The show will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Apr. 7 – First Friday Fractals, Fractals Rock! – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science hosts a fractal show in the planetarium that explains the math behind the Mandelbrot set at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. At 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., the shows are “less talk, more rock!” and present mesmerizing 3D fractal zooms. Tickets range from $5 to $10.

Apr. 7-8 – New Mexico Ice Wolves Games – There will be two games hosted at Outpost Ice Arena. Head to the ice rink to enjoy two hockey games played by the New Mexico Ice Wolves. They will be playing against the Odessa Jackalopes. Ticket prices range per seat.

Apr. 8 – Family Nature Club: Valuable Volunteering – From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. join an open space park ranger for a family-friendly hike and hands-on learning. The event will be held in the Sandia Foothills Open Space Embudo Canyon, located east of Tramway at the end of Indian School Road.

Apr. 8 – Divine Delights Pop-Up Sweet Shop – Grab a tasty treat from Divine Delights’ Easter Pop-Up Sweet Shop. Cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, cookies, and more will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Juan Tabo Hills Park.

Apr. 8 – Great Ape-ril – The ABQ BioPark is hosting a month-long celebration of great apes at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can learn about chimpanzees and what you can do to help them. Included with regular admission to the zoo.

Apr. 7-9 – The Drawer Boy – Put on by Actors Studio 66, “The Drawer Boy” by Michael Healey will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Black Cat Cultural Center. Seating is general admission and tickets are $20 each, cash only.

Apr. 7-9 – Albuquerque Isotopes Games – The Albuquerque Isotopes play the Salt Lake Bees at 6:35 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday. Promotions include a magnet schedule on Friday night, long sleeve t-shirts on Saturday night, and a pre-game Easter candy hunt on the field on Sunday.

New Mexico

Apr. 7 – Pilgrimages to El Santuario de Chimayó, Tomé Hill – Each year in New Mexico, many make the pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó and Tomé Hill on Good Friday. The Santuario de Chimayó is a Roman Catholic church and is considered to be one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in the country.

Apr. 7 – Afterschool Board Games – The Taos Public Library is hosting afterschool board games from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for kids ages 8-11. The event is free to the public.

Apr. 8 – Easter Trail Run and Egg Hunt – Ruidoso Parks and Recreation is hosting its fourth annual Bunny Run at Cedar Creek. The run will begin at 6:30 a.m. and participants are invited to run/walk in an Easter costume. The egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. The registration fee for the run is $30.

Apr. 8 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. local goods will be available at the Santa Fe Farmer’s Market at 1607 Paseo de Peralta.

Apr. 8 – Easter in the Park – The City of Alamogordo is hosting Easter in the Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Washington Park. The event features food, crafts, Easter egg hunts, and more.

Apr. 7-9 – Live Horse Racing – The 2023 racing season opens at the Sunray Park and Casino in Farmington. Admission is free and the post time is 2:15 p.m. each day.

Apr. 9 – Railyard Artisan Market – Art from local creatives will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe Artists Market located at the Santa Fe Railyard, near the water tower.

Apr. 9 – Egg Hunt in the Garden – The Santa Fe Botanical Garden is hosting an egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hunt is free for members and children under six. For non-members, tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for youth ages 7-17.

Apr. 9 – Jazz at the Alley – The Alley Cantina in Taos hosts live music every Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant offers New Mexican pub fare and Southern BBQ.

Apr. 12, 13 – Las Cruces Film Festival – The Las Cruces Film Festival will begin at 6 p.m. April 12 and will go through April 16. Tickets range from $8 for a single movie screening to $150 for a VIP pass.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque Public Schools academic calendar vote – The Albuquerque Public School board is set to vote Wednesday, Apr. 5, on next year’s academic calendar. Keep an eye out for changes coming to school schedules.

🔶 New National Cemetery coming to Albuquerque area – There is a new National Cemetery planned for the western area of Albuquerque. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced in February 2023 that they purchased 230 acres of land near the Petroglyph National Monument. The cemetery will offer new burial grounds that will allow veterans to receive official burial sites once the Santa Fe National Cemetery runs out of land.

🔶 Spring & Summer events at the ABQ BioPark – The Albuquerque BioPark is gearing up for some activities. Starting in April they will be celebrating the great apes of the zoo, on April 8 chimpanzees will be highlighted, on April 15 orangutans, and on April 22 gorillas. The NOAA Ocean Exploration will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden for a half-day development workshop on April 15. Run for the Zoo kicks off on May 7 and Garden Music will start on June 8.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title 1 schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

🔶 Mural coming to EXPO New Mexico – A 200-foot-long mural will be painted at EXPO New Mexico. The mural is part of a partnership among Albuquerque’s Public Art Program, artist Andrew Fearnside, Artful Life, and Vision Zero. The mural will be displayed on the eastern wall along Lousiana Boulevard and the painting will take place Mar. 15 through Apr. 15.

🔶 36th annual Run for the Zoo Program is back – Schools around Albuquerque are invited to participate in the Run for the Zoo School Program happening on May 7. The program offers a discounted rate for students, families, faculty, and friends. The school with the most participants will receive a prize.

🔶 The 2023 Albuquerque Visitors Guide is available for free – Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in Albuquerque for decades, the annual Albuquerque Visitors Guide offers great ideas for events and to-do activities. The 2023 version has just been released, so here are some of the highlights. The 2023 Visitors Guide highlights a wide range of activities available in and near the city. Of course, big events like the Balloon Fiesta are mentioned, but some lesser-known activities are also included.

🔶 Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Wildfire Watch – With wildfire season now here, keep an eye on red-flag warning days and be mindful of fire hazards. KRQE News 13 will provide New Mexico fire updates here.

🔶 Unique Airbnb locations around New Mexico – There are a variety of unique locations to choose from around the world. New Mexico has no shortage of unique homes that individuals can rent through Airbnb.

🔶 Call for Art: PASEO 2023 – The Paseo Project is excited to announce the open call for artists for their annual outdoor art festival, The PASEO. Scheduled for September 15 and 16, 2023, The PASEO brings installation, projection, and performance art to the streets of Taos.

🔶 STI treatment gets more accessible in New Mexico – A new law signed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham could help more residents access STI care. Senate Bill 132 requires some insurance plans to cover the cost of preventative care for STIs.

🔶 Submit your art for the 2023 burning of Zozobra – The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is looking for art entries for this year’s burning of Zozobra. The art will be featured on an official poster and on t-shirts for the event.

🔶 Septic tank safety tips – San Juan County has posted information on what to look for when checking your septic tank. Officials are asking residents to inspect tank lids in a program they’re calling ‘Septic Safe Spring.’

🔶 Mark your calendar: Solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico – NASA has released a map showing the paths for the 2023 annular eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. New Mexicans will get a chance to see the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, since the eclipse path will span from Oregon to Texas.

🔶 Call for art: Sandia Science & Technology Park – The city of Albuquerque is looking for artists to participate in a large-scale and technology-based art project for the Sandia Science and Technology Park. The project is open to any artist living in the United States. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 5.