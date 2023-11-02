NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In celebration of Veterans Day, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (NMDCA) is allowing New Mexico residents who serve or have served in the armed forces to visit each of NMDCA’s museums and historic sites free of charge during Veterans Day weekend.
NMDCA’s 15 museums and historic sites will grant free entry to New Mexico residents who serve or have served in the armed forces and their spouses and children Nov. 10-12, 2023.
The list of museums and historic sites that will be offering free admission is as follows:
- New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo
- New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science in Albuquerque
- New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe
- New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe
- New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces
- National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque
- Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe
- Museum of Indian Arts & Culture in Santa Fe
- Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde
- Lincoln Historic Site in Lincoln
- Jemez Historic Site, just north of Jemez Springs
- Bosque Redondo Memorial at Fort Sumner Historic Site in Fort Sumner
- Fort Stanton in Capitan
- Fort Selden in Radium Springs
- Coronado Historic Site in Bernalillo
The New Mexico Museum of Space History and New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is also granting free entry to all veterans, National Guard personnel and first responders regardless of New Mexico residency.
Visit https://www.newmexicoculture.org/visit for additional information on the hours of operation.