RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of the most iconic names in rap music history are now slated for a big show in Rio Rancho next month. Headlining the “420 West Show,” Ice Cube will be joined by Bone-Thugs-n-Harmony and others, performing at the Rio Rancho Events Center on April 20.

The expected concert is a return to Rio Rancho for Ice Cube, best known as a founding member of N.W.A. and a solo career that spawned hits like “It Was a Good Day” among others. Ice Cube (the “Don Mega”) last performed at the Events Center in March 2022.

This time, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is co-headlining the event with all five original members, including Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone. The minds behind “Thuggish Ruggish Bone”, Bone Thugs is widely known for “Tha Crossroads” released in 1996, which later won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

The show is widely being promoted as what may be the last time that all of the original Bone Thugs members will tour together. Some of the other performers on the tour include Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, DJ Quik.

Online, tickets range in price from $69 to $199 before taxes and fees. The show is slate for a 5:15 p.m. start time on Thursday, April 20. For more information, visit the Rio Rancho Events Center’s website.