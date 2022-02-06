ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Boy Scouts in Albuquerque are giving back to the community. Pack 166 collected items at the Alberston’s off of Tramway and Academy Saturday night.

The local boy scout club received donations like canned meat and soup, peanut butter, jelly, mac and cheese boxes, and other items. The group leader says this is a lesson in helping out those in need.

“We are teaching our youth about what is to giving back and so, one of the biggest things in scouting is doing a good turn daily and giving back to those in need in our community,” says Bryan Cockrell, Cubmaster of Pack 166.

All of the collected donations are going to Storehouse New Mexico.