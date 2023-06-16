ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Already with one of the best amateur careers in the country, a local phenom is ready to take the next step in her boxing career. Sharahya Moreu will make her professional debut on Saturday, July 22 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Moreu, a nine time national champion, has represented Team USA for the past several years and was an alternate for the 2020 Olympics. While she has been a stable in the New Mexican boxing community, she feels like now is the time to make her debut.

“Business wise, I really wanted to brand myself and make sure that not just locally people know me, but worldwide and in the US,” said Moreu. “[So, when I go they’re not like ‘who is this?’ They want to see I’m really worth the hype.]”

The pro debut of the “Pueblo Rican” will take place on the Atlantic City boardwalk where plenty of other big time cards have been held. The venue, and sellout crowd, is adding even more excitement for Moreu, and she’s drawing inspiration from some of the greats for her performance.

“That’s where some of the greats were seen, at the boardwalk. I was looking up Johnny Tapia fought there, Arturo Gatti, Pernell Whitaker, and I’m going to be part of this history so I’m just excited to be debuting in such a big place.”