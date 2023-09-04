NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Local boxer Alexa Garrobo already has one of the most accomplished amateur resumes in the country. She has beaten ranked opponents and competed at the 2023 Golden Gloves National Tournament, but now she is up for a new challenge — the Olympics.

The 21-year-old fighting out of Rosales Karate and Kickboxing Academy is now set to travel to Pueblo, Colorado to compete in the Olympic trail qualifiers. Only the top two girls in each weight class will advance, and Garrobo is confident thanks to her previous experience in big-time fights.

“I’ve sparred with the best, I train really hard, I fight with some of the best girls in the nation, I already went to nationals, I already saw all the competition,” she said. “I know I have what it takes and I just need to go in there and fight my fight.”

Now at the tail end of her amateur career, Garrobo says that turning pro is in the near future. For now, her focus is representing Team USA in 2024.

“I’m excited, I’ve never been to Paris. I love traveling, so I thought it would be amazing and it could really benefit me because I want to gain as much experience as possible. We’re trying to fight with the best and train really hard. If it doesn’t pan out the way we want it, then we will go pro. But that’s just the hard goal and it’s part of the journey.”

The Olympic trial qualifiers will take place September 9-16.