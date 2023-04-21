ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After winning her region, local amateur boxer Alexa Garrobo is set to represent New Mexico at the 2023 national Golden Gloves tournament of champions. It is a grueling week of fights, as she must lace up her gloves for five fights in consecutive days.

“It is a little nerve racking to know, because you are fighting and you are getting hit and its hard for your body to recover, but we are training hard and its all mental,” said Garrobo.

With a record of 10-2 (3 KO), this could be the final test for Garrobo’s amateur career. She has lofty goals for her future in the ring, and by facing her toughest competition yet, these upcoming bouts will tell her if she’s ready.

“I want to get the experience and I want to fight with the top girls in the nation, and then after that we are going to give it a shot at the Olympic Trials,” she said. “If that doesn’t pan out the way we want it, then we will go pro from there.”

Garrobo will begin her run for the Golden Gloves on May 8th in Pennsylvania. Her camp has also started an online fundraiser to help with the travel expenses.