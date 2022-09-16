ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been over a year since Jose “Guerro” Sanchez last stepped in the boxing ring. Now he will lace up the gloves for a nationally televised fight on Friday, September 23 on EPSN.

Sanchez enters the fight with a 11-2-1 record and is most recently coming off a loss. He is fighting 19 year old sensation Jahi Tucker (8-0), however despite the tough opponent, Sanchez feels like the work he’s done in the gym over the past year is about to pay off.

“He’s tough, he’s undefeated, he has speed, I feel like I’m stronger,” Sanchez said. “So it’s going to be a good fight. Even though it’s been a year, I’ve been training, so I’m ready. I’m ready to go out there and show everyone.”

Sanchez and Tucker are set to battle six round in the welterweight division. The fight is on the Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceição card in Newark, New Jersey, and it will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.