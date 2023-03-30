ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s best high school basketball players is staying home. Talented guard Shane Douma-Sanchez committed to UNM as a preferred walk-on on Thursday at Albuquerque Basketball Club.

“Growing up in New Mexico, this is a dream for probably athlete that’s raised here,” said Douma-Sanchez. “I’m just happy that I was given the opportunity to continue my career at UNM.”

Del Norte’s all-time scoring leader had a phenomenal senior season with the Knights. The 6’1″ guard led the state in scoring (32.5 points per game), field goals (273), and free throws made (200). In addition to leading the state in those categories, he also recorded 9.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Douma-Sanchez was selected as the New Mexico MaxPreps player of the year and also named the district 6-4A player of the year for the third time.

During his time at Del Norte, Douma-Sanchez guided the Knights to two state championship games and the school’s first-ever title in 2021. He finished his high school career with more than 1,800 points, 400 rebounds, 300 assists, and 150 steals even after missing multiple games due to a torn ACL and a shortened COVID season.

Douma-Sanchez said that the current state of the program played a big factor in his decision. He hopes to learn a lot from Jamal Mashburn Jr. Jaelen House, and coach Pitino.

“Whenever my basketball days are done I want to be a coach,” he said. “I feel like there’s no better way to start my journey than playing for coach Pitino.”

Douma-Sanchez will report to the Lobos in the summer.