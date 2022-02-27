ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired teacher turned artist is showcasing her work at Boxing Bear Brewery. Lisa Huntsman took up painting 10 years ago as a hobby and says she has gotten very positive feedback on her New Mexico landscapes.

Her artwork is hanging up in businesses around the city but she says it makes great sense to partner with breweries to show off her work. “People that come to a brewery just are here to enjoy conversation with friends and the artwork is just something for them to look at and sometimes, they find a piece they want to take home and sometimes, they find a piece that makes a great gift,” Huntsman says.

You can see more of Huntsman’s work on her Instagram and Facebook pages. Search for “Huntsman Art Gallery.”