ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Born and Raised in Rosewell, New Mexico native Alexandra Fresquez is climbing the ranks as an up and coming pop-singer. Fresquez is a singer-songwriter, who attended the University of New Mexico, which will be where her next music video will take place.

Fresquez had the opportunity to work with Billboard Charting Hip Hop Artist Marlon Woods, aka Bruce Wayne, rapper Philly Alto, and John Aguilar director of Robert Eagle Staff Middle School Marching Band. She released her song title SOAR. She worked with the kids and performed it at an NBA halftime show at Seattle Storm Game.

Now she returns to her hometown, this weekend, September 2nd she will be filming another music video in her own backyard. “I am a UNM alumni, so I’m very excited to be able to involve my own community, and somewhere that helped me grow and learn so much,” said Fresquez. She is also trying to involve UNM film students and as many student organizations to be part of the music video. “This song is about college, and just enjoying time spent there,” said Fresquez.

Fresquez will be doing a show this weekend Sunday 4, at 7 p.m, at Launchpad 618 Central Ave SW. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission will be $10.00. For more information visit her website.