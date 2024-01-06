ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team picked up its first win in 2024 and its first win in the Mountain West this season on Saturday. The Lobos toppled Wyoming 77-60.

Some basketball legends were in attendance for Saturday’s game, as Shaquille O’Neal made a surprise appearance prior to his “DJ Diesel” performance in Albuquerque later in the night. Former Lobo and Los Angeles Laker Michael Cooper was also honored as he made his return to the Pit.

With the stars in the house, the Lobos put on a defensive show. Led by a strong first half with 13 steals, UNM racked up 20 points off turnovers in the first 20 minutes alone.

The scoring was led by Donovan Dent with 21 points. The Lobos also had three other players reach double figures — Jamal Mashburn Jr (10) Nelly Jr. Joseph (10), Jaelen House (10). Jr. Joseph led the team with nine rebounds, eight of which came offensively.

Up next for the Lobos is a road game at UNLV on Tuesday. That game will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. MT on FS1.