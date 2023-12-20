The Lobos are heading into their holiday break on a ten game winning streak. The latest victory came on Wednesday night as UNM took down UC Irvine 78-65.

While the Lobos struggled to shoot early, they found their groove late in the first half. After opening 0-9 from three, the Lobos turned to some easier looks. The team went on to score 45 second half points.

Defensively, UNM proved to be a menace for the Anteaters. UNM went on to force 15 turnovers and held UCI to 38% from the field for the game.

UNM was led by Jaelen House who finished with 20 points and five assists. In total, the Lobos had three other players finish in double figures as Donovan Dent and Nelly Jr. Joseph each had 12, while Mustapha Amzil had a season-high of 11.

The Lobos now take a break for the holidays but will be back in action next week hosting Eastern New Mexico. That game will tipoff on Friday at 7 p.m. and close out the Lobos non-conference schedule.