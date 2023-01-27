ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos got back in the win column on Friday night. Thanks to a strong start, and comeback finish, UNM was able to close out Air Force 81-73.

The Falcons did make it a contest for much of the second half, as UNM watched a nine point halftime lead completely evaporate. Air Force was able to take it’s first lead during the final 20 minutes and kept the pressure going. There were eight lead changes and four ties in the second half alone, but the Lobos made sure they didn’t send it to overtime to the third time in as many games.

“We’re tired right now, but we had to find a way to get this win,” said Morris Udeze.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. once again led all scorers with 24, while Jaelen House (19) and Morris Udeze (15) also finished in double-figures. Other notable numbers include House with six steals, and Udeze’s nine drawn fouls.

The Lobos now hit the road for a game at Utah State on Wednesday. That game will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. MT and be broadcast on FS1.