ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is the first ranked win on the road for UNM in a decade. The Lobos went to San Diego State and picked up a 76-67 win over the No. 23 Aztecs on Saturday.

The Lobos led for a majority of the game thanks to stellar guard play, as Jaelen House (29) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. (22) combined for 51 points. Javonte Johnson and Morris Udeze also finished with double figures, and Udeze finished with a game-high 15 rebounds.

The Lobos now return home to host San Jose State on Tuesday. The game begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1.