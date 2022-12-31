ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is one of the final two remaining unbeaten teams in the country (Purdue). The Lobos improved to 14-0 on the season by way of a 76-75 win against Wyoming on Saturday.

The Lobos trailed by double-digits early, as the team struggled with turnovers and couldn’t seem to find a bucket, however the team turned it on late in the half, and went into the break with a one point deficit. After multiple lead changes in the final 20 minutes, UNM found itself with the lead, and the Lobos were able to close out the one point victory.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. led all scorers with 20, however Josiah Allick was the star of the cherry and silver. With Morris Udeze in foul trouble, Allick took over the game with 14 points and a game high 15 rebounds for his first double-double as a Lobo. Jaelen House and KJ Jenkins round out the players to reach double-digits in scoring with 16 and 14 respectively.

“Just had to stay the course,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “I thought the first half we were a little out of it mentally so we just had to find a way. They can’t all be beautiful, sometimes you have to go on the road and make one more play than them. Mash hits big free throws, Josiah with the huge rebounds. Really, really proud of our guys to be sitting at 14-0.”

Up next for the Lobos is another road game at Fresno State. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network