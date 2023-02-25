ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in just over two weeks, the Lobo men’s basketball team fell to a shot at the buzzer. On Saturday night, it was Lamont Butler connecting on a three to give San Diego State a 73-71 win.

The Lobos led by ten at halftime and grew the lead to as many as 13. UNM then watched that lead evaporate, as SDSU shot lights out in the final 20 minutes. In the second half, the Aztecs shot 19-35 (54.3%) from the field and 8-15 (53.3%) from beyond the arc.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. led all scorers with 20 while Jaelen House (15), Morris Udeze (14) and KJ Jenkins (11) also provided sparks for the UNM offense. The size difference between the two teams was noticeable, as SDSU out-rebounded the Lobos 41-30.

The Lobos return to action on Tuesday night at home against Fresno State. That game will honor the UNM seniors and tipoff at 8:30.