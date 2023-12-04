ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Lobos running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt got welcomed news Monday. The man, also affectionately known as Bill, found out he was honorable mention All American by College Football News. Croskey-Merritt rushed for 1,190 yards, the seventh-most in school history, and he became the first player to ever have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games, and the first to ever have two in the same season.

“Since I got to college, I was like this is the All-American season, this an All-American season,” said Croskey-Merritt. “I just been putting in work and for it to finally be an All-American season, it just feel so unreal. I’m just excited just to keep working. I’m just blessed and just thankful.”

Croskey-Merritt finished the season with 17 rushing touchdowns and 18 overall. His 108 points scored were fourth-most in school history. He hopes to have an even bigger year next season.

The Lobos are currently searching for a new head coach after firing Danny Gonzales after four years. While some of Croskey-Merritt’s teammates have chosen the transfer portal, he plans to return. “I plan on, you know, being a Lobo,” said Croskey-Merritt. “It’s a tough situation right now. So, we’re just looking to see what’s the next move. I’m happy to be here. So, it’s go Lobo Nation right now.”