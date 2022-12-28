ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 22nd ranked UNM men’s basketball team opened the conference season in a big way. The Lobos took down Colorado State 88-69 to improve to 13-0 for the first time in 55 years.

It was a packed Pit on Wednesday night as 15,215 fans were in attendance, which was the first time the Lobos drew a crowd of 15,000+ in five years. The crowd’s energy was felt by the players as they connected on a season high 15 3-pointers.

Jaelen House was a star for the cherry and silver, as he scored a game high 26 points, shooting 5-6 from three, while also recording five assists. Jamal Mashburn Jr. also had a solid night, as he scored in double digits for a 34th consecutive game with 19, while Morris Udeze had a double-double performance thanks to ten points and 13 rebounds.

The Lobos now go on a two game road trip beginning with Wyoming on Saturday. The game against the Cowboys tips at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1.