ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They are only one week into the Mountain West Conference portion of the schedule and the UNM Lobos are already operating from a deficit. The Lobos suffered a 76-68 loss to 13th-ranked Colorado State late Tuesday night in Ft. Collins.

A strong start for New Mexico fizzled out after the Rams put together multiple runs to finish the first half with a 33-30 lead. It didn’t get much better for the Lobos in the second half as a single digit deficit became double. “We didn’t do a great job defensively rebounding the ball in the beginning of the second half,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “I thought the first half we were really good. I thought the second part of the second half we were good, but didn’t set the tone, coming out of the locker room, defensively, like we needed to. So, terrific team, we will humbly watch, see what we can get better and get ready for Saturday night.”

Missed free throws, limited attempts at the line and a Jaelen House hampered by foul trouble also played a part in the Lobos self inflicted wounds in the loss. “It hurt,” said coach Pitino. “When he’s on the floor, we’re obviously a lot better. We got to find a way to defend without fouling.”

The Lobos were 36.36 percent at the free throw line, making only four of, a low number, 11 attempts. Four Lobos scored in double figures led by the reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Week, JT Toppin’s 17. Toppin also had 11 rebounds to finish with a double double. Jaelen House scored 14 points. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 13 points while Donovan Dent scored ten points. Dent also had nine assists, finishing one shy of a double-double. Patrick Cartier had 21 points to lead the Rams attack. Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, Isaiah Stevens, had 18 points and eight assists. He also had three steals.

Colorado State improved to 13-1, 1-0 in the Mountain West and will play at 13-1 Utah State Saturday. The Lobos are 12-2, 0-1 in the league play. They will host Wyoming on Saturday. The game on CBS Sports Network, has an 8 pm start time.