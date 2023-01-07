ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was the largest crowd at the Pit since 2009. 15,424 fans were in attendance to see the Lobos battle it out with a tough UNLV team, and while the first half was full of excitement, the second half came with some disappointment, as the Lobos fell to the Rebels 77-84.

UNM controlled the game throughout the first half and led 43-38 at the break. The Rebels then got rolling in the final 20 minutes, as UNLV went on a 9-0 run with 17:32 remaining, and never looked back. That would be the only lead change of the entire game, and while UNM got close, the Lobos couldn’t find a way to close the gap at the end.

Morris Udeze took charge for the Lobos with a team high 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Jamal Mashburn Jr (19) and Jaelen house (12) also reached double figures.

They were terrific offensively and we were pretty poor defensively in the second half,” said coach Pitino. “They weathered the storm. We were close, but we just couldn’t quite close it out. You have to give UNLV credit, they went and got it.”

The Lobos now return to the Pit on Monday night against Oral Roberts. The game tips at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.