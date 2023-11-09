ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year, the Lobo men’s basketball team started the season 14-0. This year, they suffered their first loss of the season in just the second game of the year, as UNM fell to No. 23 Saint Mary’s on Thursday night.

From the start, it was clear that UNM was outmatched as the Gaels were able to go on a run to start the game. Saint Mary’s led 40-25 at the break as the Lobos shot 33% from the field and UNM was never able to catch up, eventually falling 58-72.

Two Lobos were able to crack into double figures as Donovan Dent and Nelly Junior Joseph finished the night with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Junior Joseph also had a double-double performance thanks to his game-high 13 rebounds. Senior guard Jaelen House did not play.

The Lobos are now back at home next Thursday against UT Arlington. That game has a 7 p.m. tipoff.