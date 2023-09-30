ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team is still looking for a Mountain West win. The Lobos fell to Wyoming 26-35 on Saturday, and now sit at 2-3 on the season.

The Lobos had a solid start to the game, as the team marched down the field on the opening drive and capped things off with a 17-yard touchdown to Jeremiah Hixon. Things then quickly went south for the Lobos as the ensuing PAT was blocked and returned by the Cowboys for a defensive two-point conversion.

From that point, Wyoming was able to gain a lead and keep it the rest of the way. The Cowboys lead grew to as much as 17 in the second half, then UNM made a change in the fourth quarter.

The Lobos inserted true freshman, Devon Dampier, at quarterback. The reigning Gatorade Arizona high school player of the year provided a much-needed spark for the offense, as he ran for 71 yards and threw for two touchdowns. Despite the fourth quarter effort, UNM still came up short.

Prior to the change, starting QB Dylan Hopkins went 15-31 for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Dampier finished 4-6 for 41 yards and two touchdowns, and his 71 rushing yards came on six attempts.

On the ground, Bill Croskey-Merritt led the team with 92 yards on 14 attempts, while Jeremiah Hixon led the team in receiving with six catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns. DJ Washington also picked up his first touchdown as a Lobo.

UNM will return to action on Saturday, October 14. The Lobos will host San Jose State at 4 p.m.