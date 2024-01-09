ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos are still looking for a conference win on the road. UNM fell to UNLV 73-83 on Tuesday night.

A few categories proved to be costly for UNM, as the Lobos finished the night 2-11 from three point range and turned the ball over 16 times.

In total, four Lobos finished the night with double-digit scoring performances. Jaelen House and JT Toppin each had 16 points and Nelly Jr. Joseph led the team in rebounds with nine.

Up next for the Lobos is a home game against nationally ranked San Diego State on Saturday. That game will tipoff at noon and be broadcast on CBS.