ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos looked a little different on offense Saturday night. Justin Holaday got the start at quarterback against Fresno State, however the result wasn’t much different than weeks past. For the second consecutive week, UNM did not score a touchdown, and the team ended the game with only nine points.

In his first start, Holaday finished the game 8-16 for 37 yards. The Fresno City College transfer also led the team in rushing with 39 yards on 11 carries. In total, the cherry and silver mustered up 138 yards of total offense. Following this game, UNM has not reached the endzone in 13 quarters.

On the defensive side of the ball, four true freshman — AJ Haulcy, Jer’Marius Lewis, Bryson Taylor and Zach Morris — started in the secondary. Haulcy had the game’s only interception and led the team racking up 24 tackles, which is the most by any UNM player against an FBS school in 2011. In total, the Bulldogs recorded 510 yards of total offense during their 41 point performance.

The Lobos now head into a bye week before traveling to Utah State on November 5. UNM has one home game remaining, scheduled for Friday, November 18.