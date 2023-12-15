LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks ago, UNM beat NMSU by 66 points. On Friday night, the margin was only one.

NMSU was able to hang around for the entire game. After trailing by two at the break, the Aggies led for much of the second half. NMSU even led by one point with 20 second remaining, however UNM sophomore guard Donovan Dent scored the Lobos’ go-ahead bucket in a highlight-worthy contested reverse layup. The Lobos played tight defense for the remaining time and closed out a 73-72 win.

Dent was one of four Lobos to finish the night in double-figures with 14. TJ Toppin led all Lobos with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaelen House (14) and Nelly Jr. Joseph (10) rounded out the Lobos top scorers.

NMSU was extremely efficient shooting all night, as the Aggies shot 25-51 from the field (49%) and 9-20 from three (45%). Jaylin Jackson-Posey led all scorers with 22 points.

UNM is back in action on Wednesday in the Pit against Eastern New Mexico at 7 p.m. Next for NMSU is a game at Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday.