ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in over two years, the UNM football team has a league win. The Lobos ended their 14 game drought against Mountain West opponents with a 42-21 win against Hawaii on Saturday.

“You know, that was the main objective today,” said Dylan Hopkins. “We finally got that conference win. So, really from here build up from that and give this team confidence.”

The Lobos were able to get off to a hot start on offense, as the cherry and silver found the end zone on each of their first five drives to start the game, including the team’s first drive of the third quarter. The team also added a touchdown in the 4th quarter.

On defense, the Lobos finally came down with an interception and went on to end the game with three in total. The D also recorded two sacks, one of which resulted in a fumble.

Starting quarterback Dylan Hopkins (20-25, 3TD) set a new program record for completion percentage (min 20 attempts). Jeremiah Hixon once again led the team in receiving with 62 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Davis was the recipient of the other score.

In his first major action since suffering a high ankle sprain in training camp, Andrew Henry led the charge on offense with 13 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown. Jacory Croskey-Merritt also found the end zone two times to bring his season total to 11. Also, former Rio Rancho standout Zach Vigil saw a collegiate high in usage and finished with 27 total yards.

Sophomore safety Jermarius Lewis had one of the best statistical games on defense in Lobos history. Lewis finished the game with two interceptions, a sack, forced fumble, two pass break-ups and a team high seven tackles. Zach Morris also recorded an interception and Gabriel Lopez was the other Lobo to bring down the Rainbow Warriors’ quarterback.

The Lobos (3-4, 1-2 MW) now hit the road to Reno for a match against the Nevada Wolf Pack next week. The game will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. MT and be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.